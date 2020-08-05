Man suffers serious head injuries after altercation

A 24-year-old man from Ardleigh has been arrested after an altercation last night left a man with serious head injuries. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

A man has been left with serious head injuries after he was knocked unconscious in an altercation in Ardleigh.

Police were called at around 9.30pm to Ingrams Place after reports that two people were punched to the face by a man either inside or outside a property.

One of the victims fell to the floor and was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

A 24-year-old man from Ardleigh was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and he remains in custody.

The police are not looking for anyone else and they understand that all three men are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 1420 of 04/08.