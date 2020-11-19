Moped passenger breaks leg in ‘nasty collision’

A 19-year-old fell off a moped and broke his leg in a “nasty collision” with a car in Clacton.

Police said the pillion passenger was lucky to escape without more serious injury however, saying the crash in Alton Park Road, near the junction with Ford Road, “could have been a lot worse”.

Essex Police are now making enquiries to find both the moped rider and car driver, after both left the scene following the incident at 6.20pm on Thursday, November 12.

Pc James Harvey said: “This was a nasty collision that could have been a lot worse.

“We have been making enquiries to identify both the moped rider and the car driver, and we’re keen to hear from anyone who has doorbell or CCTV footage, or was in the area at the time and saw what happened.”

Contact the Stanway Roads Policing Unit, quoting incident 1028 of November 12 on 101, or visit Essex Police’s website to report online.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.