‘Huge’ fire started deliberately, authorities believe
PUBLISHED: 14:47 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 24 August 2020
ESSEX POLICE
A ‘huge’ fire near a school in Clacton was started deliberately, authorities believe.
Two crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze in Alton Park Road around 3.10pm on Sunday, August 23.
Smoke was seen billowing from gardens in the road as far away as Clacton Pier nearly a mile away.
On arrival, firefighters found two garden sheds “completely alight”.
A fire service spokesman said: “The cause of the fire has been recorded as deliberate.”
