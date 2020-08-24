‘Huge’ fire started deliberately, authorities believe

Two fire engines were called to the blaze in Clacton

A ‘huge’ fire near a school in Clacton was started deliberately, authorities believe.

The fire service believe the blaze was started deliberately Picture: ESSEX POLICE The fire service believe the blaze was started deliberately Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze in Alton Park Road around 3.10pm on Sunday, August 23.

Smoke was seen billowing from gardens in the road as far away as Clacton Pier nearly a mile away.

On arrival, firefighters found two garden sheds “completely alight”.

A fire service spokesman said: “The cause of the fire has been recorded as deliberate.”