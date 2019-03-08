Thunderstorms

'Don't swim in our reservoirs', say Anglia Water

PUBLISHED: 09:19 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 05 August 2019

Family enjoying themselves at Alton Water, under the supervison of staff at the reservoir PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Warnings about the "lurking dangers" in Alton Water are being issued after reports of groups of people jumping in the reservoir to cool off in the hot weather.

Alton Water should not be jumped in in the hot weather, warn Anglian Water Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELLAlton Water should not be jumped in in the hot weather, warn Anglian Water Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

Anglian Water, who own the reservoir, are receiving reports of people ignoring their messages that it is dangerous and illegal to jump into reservoirs unsupervised.

The water company is issuing a plea to remind people not to be tempted to swim during the hot weather this summer.

Anglian Water's David Hartley said: "When the sun comes out we know the public, particularly young people, are more inclined to gather around waterways to socialise to enjoy the weather.

"Although our reservoirs might be a tempting place to take a dip to cool off in the warm weather, there are many hidden dangers in them lurking below the surface.

"Swimming in our reservoirs is illegal, unless it is in a properly designated and supervised area.

"Reservoirs are there as storage so we can supply customers with drinking water.

"This means they are very deep and the water can be extremely cold in places, even when it's hot outside.

"This sudden change in temperature can cause cold shock which takes your breath away and makes it hard to swim.

"There are strong currents in the water and hidden machinery lies just below the surface, not to mention the mud and weeds which can trap even the strongest of swimmers."

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

North Stander: 'I would love to be a fly on the wall during a meeting between Lambert and Evans'

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in 'targeted attack'

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The Verdict: Lambert's transfer frustrations are nothing new but a winning start is just the tonic

Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

