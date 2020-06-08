E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Alton Water reopens services as lockdown is lifted

PUBLISHED: 13:37 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 08 June 2020

Alton Water's new miniature golf course is one of its services reopening to customers as lockdown is eased. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Alton Water's new miniature golf course is one of its services reopening to customers as lockdown is eased. Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

ANGLIAN WATER

Alton Water has reopened some of its services for customers looking for a change of scenery while abiding to social distancing rules.

Alton Water has reopened some services for customers looking for a change of scenery. Picture: SIMON PAGEAlton Water has reopened some services for customers looking for a change of scenery. Picture: SIMON PAGE

The site has been closed throughout the lockdown despite parks and beaches being reopened to the public in recent weeks.

In a post on the Alton Water Facebook page, it states: “With the easing of some restrictions some of the park has opened up.

“We have adapted our system to open cycle hire and the lake to day access and members with their own craft.

“Please look out for our social distancing signage when you arrive to come and enjoy the activities.”

The following activities will be available at the site in Holbrook Road, Ipswich.

• Watersports will be limited (day launch only, no hires)

• Mini Golf will be open (numbers restricted)

• Cycle Hire will be open for hires (limited availability each day) and servicing

• Cafes will be offering takeaway food and drink

• Toilets will be open

The children’s playgrounds will remain closed.

Visitors are asked to park in the Anglian Water car parks provided, not in local villages nearby.

