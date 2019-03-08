Sunny

Grease is the word at care home's 1950s day

PUBLISHED: 13:14 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 22 April 2019

Residents and visitors stepped back in time into a 1950s diner complete with the Grease soundtrack. Pictures: CARE UK/WPR

Archant

A Suffolk care home treated its residents to a Grease-themed celebration by transforming itself into a 1950s diner for a day.

Live entertainment was provided by the home�s lifestyle team who performed songs and dance routines from the era. Pictures: CARE UK/WPRLive entertainment was provided by the home�s lifestyle team who performed songs and dance routines from the era. Pictures: CARE UK/WPR

Residents of Hartismere Place, Eye, tucked in to a 50s-inspired menu of hot dogs, knickerbocker glories and banana splits while enjoying songs by staff.

A part of the Alzheimer's Society “flashback” events, the blast from the past was aimed at helping unite people against dementia.

Manager Abhilash Gopi said: “We all had an absolute blast at our 50s-themed party, and it was clear that everyone really enjoyed stepping back in time to experience the decade of rock and roll.

“Many residents here have wonderful memories of the 50s, and it was a pleasure to be able to reminisce about past times.

Care UK�s Hartismere Place, on Castleton Way, opened its doors for a Grease-themed celebration, as part of the Alzheimer�s Society�s flashback event initiative. Pictures: CARE UK/WPRCare UK�s Hartismere Place, on Castleton Way, opened its doors for a Grease-themed celebration, as part of the Alzheimer�s Society�s flashback event initiative. Pictures: CARE UK/WPR

“Living with dementia can be challenging but by holding get-togethers like the Alzheimer's Society flashback event, we can raise awareness and offer all the help and support people need.”

