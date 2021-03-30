Have you seen missing 42-year-old woman?

Published: 11:51 AM March 30, 2021

Amanda Davis was last seen in Halstead on Monday evening - Credit: Supplied by Essex Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 42-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Halstead.

Amanda Davis was last seen in the Highbury Terrace area of the town shortly before midnight on Monday evening.

She has been described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with short, mousey-brown hair with a butterfly tattoo on one of her wrists.

Amanda was last seen wearing a hooded top, a camouflage jacket and pyjama bottoms.

Anyone with information related to Amanda's whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident number 238 of March 30.



