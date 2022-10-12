'I felt so proud': Amateur cyclist on taking on ex-pros in World Champs

Trudy took part in the competition alongside ex professionals and Commonwealth Games athletes. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An amateur cyclist from Hintlesham has been taking on Commonwealth Games riders and ex-professionals in a competition in Italy.

Fifty-year-old Trudy Avis took part in the UCI World Amateur Championships in Trento, Italy, on September 18, competing for Team GB with no coach or structured training, and a seven-year-old bike.

She took part in the Medio Fondo event, an 87-kilometre route with 2,300 metres of climbing, finishing 18th, in the top half of competitors.

Mother and grandmother of two Trudy, who works in a shop in Hadleigh, and lives in Hintlesham with husband Rupert, qualified for the championships after finishing fourth in the Tour of Cambridge.

She said: “I wasn’t sure if I’d qualified. Then I had the email to say that I’d qualified and had the chance to go to Italy.

“When you arrive at the worlds you meet all these other riders who have qualified at different events.

“I was against people who have competed in the Commonwealth Games, who race all the time, they’re part of a race team, they have coaches.

“I just go out and ride my bike with friends.

“They took me under their wing and said how come you’re not doing structured training and part of a team."

Trudy admits she was "totally" out of her comfort zone but was "so proud to be there".

“We set off at 25 degrees in the city and then when we’re up in the mountains there was snow." Trudy added.

The trip to Italy was not plain-sailing after Trudy was informed that her passport was set to expire following a training trip to Lanzarote. After an emergency appointment at the passport office in London, she managed to renew it with just four days to spare.

She said: “I didn’t know if I was even going to make it there.

“I got there and I finished safely, coming in the top half of competitors was like wow.

“It made it even more special because of what had happened the week previously with the Queen passing away.

“Even on the course people were shouting out to me - ‘do this for your queen'.

“I had lumps in my throat – it just made it even more special."

