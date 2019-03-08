'The crowd's loving it' - excitement builds at Latitude opening night

Fans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The atmosphere is "buzzing" at Latitude this evening as headliner George Ezra prepares to take to the main stage in front of thousands.

Fans watching Anna Calvi at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Fans watching Anna Calvi at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The festival kicked off in style at Henham Park, featuring some of the biggest names in music, arts and comedy.

There was plenty of talent on The Obelisk Arena main stage, with performances from superstar George Ezra, indie musician Baxter Dury and soul singer Anna Calvi.

EADT and Ipswich Star reporter Adam Howlett, from Ipswich, was at the opening night with his wife, mum, sister and friend.

Watching Neneh Cherry perform on the main stage, he said the music was "superb", adding: "There's so much to do, I don't know where to start."

Fans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Fans watching Jonathan Wilson at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Howlett said he hoped to catch Primal Scream on the BBC Sounds Stage later on.

"We are having an amazing time and what a brilliant line-up. The crowd is loving it," he said.

"There are crazy characters walking around, wearing all types of fancy dress.

Anna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Anna Calvi playing at the Obelisk Arena. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"I don't know what I want to eat first. The queue for the bar isn't too long either."

George Ezra, the headline act, previously performed at Latitude Festival in 2014 in the BBC Music Tent.

The 26-year-old singer from Hertfordshire has had five UK top 10s, including Budapest, Blame it on Me, Paradise, Hold My Girl and 2018 single Shotgun, and won the British Male Solo Artist award at the BRITs 2019.

Late evening entertainment came from hip-hop musician Loyle Carner, who first appeared on the scene in 2014 with debut EP 'A Little Late'.

Jonathan Wilson playing at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jonathan Wilson playing at the BBC Sounds Stage. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

His debut album Yesterday's Gone in 2017 was nominated for the 2017 Mercury Prize.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Lambeth in South London, was also nominated for the British Breakthrough Act and Male Solo Artist at the 2018 Brit Awards.

There were plenty of laughs scheduled in the comedy arena, featuring Nish Kumar, Marcus Brigstocke and American comedian Michelle Wolf - known for her Emmy-nominated HBO stand-up special Nice Lady and influential political comedy.

Stereophonics and Underworld are set to headline the main stage on Saturday, and the festival will wrap up on Sunday with a performance from Californian pop star Lana Del Rey.