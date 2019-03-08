Warning after Amazon Prime scammers 'con people out of thousands'

Suffolk Trading Standards are urging people to be aware of telephone calls being made by fraudsters pretending to be from Amazon.

A number of reports have been made to the council after scam callers have been retrieving people's personal details - after stating that they are from Amazon.

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards, said: "We are continuing to receive reports of calls being made from individuals claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and will be automatically taken from your account.

"The recorded message asks you to press 1 to cancel or to speak to an adviser. The call then goes through to an individual who "requires" your personal details."

People have reportedly been 'conned out of thousands' by the scam and the trading regulators are asking people to 'stay aware'.

Fraudsters masquerading as Amazon staff have also been calling residents saying that their Amazon Prime account is being cancelled, and that bank details are required to refund this.

The advice from Suffolk Trading Standards is "if you receive such a call, HANG UP!"

It is also advised that you do not provide any personal information, banking details or credit/debit card information, and do not allow them to have remove access to your computer.

It is also being reported that people are now beginning to receive emails from 'Amazon' with a similar request.

Amazon advises its customers that it will "never send an unsolicited email that asks you to provide sensitive personal information like your social security number, tax ID, bank account number, credit card information, ID questions like your mother's maiden name or your password".

It continued: "Don't open any attachments or click any links from suspicious emails.

"While some departments at Amazon will make outbound calls to customers, Amazon will never ask customers to disclose or verify their Amazon.com password, credit card, or banking account number."

You should report any calls or emails of this sort to the Trading Standards on 03454 040506.