E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Warning after Amazon Prime scammers 'con people out of thousands'

PUBLISHED: 13:20 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 24 October 2019

Scammers posing to be from Amazon have been trying to con people out of thousands. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Scammers posing to be from Amazon have been trying to con people out of thousands. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards are urging people to be aware of telephone calls being made by fraudsters pretending to be from Amazon.

A number of reports have been made to the council after scam callers have been retrieving people's personal details - after stating that they are from Amazon.

A spokesman for Suffolk Trading Standards, said: "We are continuing to receive reports of calls being made from individuals claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and will be automatically taken from your account.

"The recorded message asks you to press 1 to cancel or to speak to an adviser. The call then goes through to an individual who "requires" your personal details."

People have reportedly been 'conned out of thousands' by the scam and the trading regulators are asking people to 'stay aware'.

Fraudsters masquerading as Amazon staff have also been calling residents saying that their Amazon Prime account is being cancelled, and that bank details are required to refund this.

The advice from Suffolk Trading Standards is "if you receive such a call, HANG UP!"

It is also advised that you do not provide any personal information, banking details or credit/debit card information, and do not allow them to have remove access to your computer.

It is also being reported that people are now beginning to receive emails from 'Amazon' with a similar request.

Amazon advises its customers that it will "never send an unsolicited email that asks you to provide sensitive personal information like your social security number, tax ID, bank account number, credit card information, ID questions like your mother's maiden name or your password".

It continued: "Don't open any attachments or click any links from suspicious emails.

"While some departments at Amazon will make outbound calls to customers, Amazon will never ask customers to disclose or verify their Amazon.com password, credit card, or banking account number."

You should report any calls or emails of this sort to the Trading Standards on 03454 040506.

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

39 found dead in lorry were ‘Chinese nationals’

The 39 people found dead in a container in Essex are understood to be Chinese nationals. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Rail line from Ipswich and Colchester to London due to reopen at 2pm

Network Rail engineers repairing the damaged wires between Colchester and Marks Tey. Picture; NETWORK RAIL/GREATER ANGLIA

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 is shut in both directions after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Train chaos: Live updates as Network Rail complete repairs

All trains disrupted between Colchester and Marks Tey Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists