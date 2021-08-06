Published: 11:16 AM August 6, 2021

Residents living in a Suffolk village have been left divided over the impact of an Amazon Prime series.

Bawsdey has become the filming location for The Power, an adaptation of a book of the same name by author Naomi Alderman.

The story focuses on a world where teenage girls develop the ability to release electrical jolts from their fingers, which leads to them becoming the dominant gender.

Crews have been in the area for the past two months preparing for filming which finally began this week.

Residents have raised concerns about the traffic caused by the production.

“We live opposite East Lane and we are horrified by the speed of the traffic the noise of the traffic and the size of the vehicles turning into the lane,” said one villager.

“They have cut hedges out of season - have made potholes in the lane and all in all the whole thing should never have been given planning permission.”

In response to the inconveniences, it is understood that the production company, Sister Pictures would be donating £7,500 to the parish council.

"I can confirm that Sister Pictures will be making a financial contribution to Bawdsey Parish Council in lieu of the inconvenience to everyday village life due to our presence," read a letter signed by location manager David Kennaway which was sent to villagers.

Other residents have welcomed the production, saying that crew had been very courteous when visiting local businesses with others welcoming the opportunity to watch and get involved in the production as extras.

A spokesman for Screen Suffolk said: "Screen Suffolk has been working closely with the production and is delighted with the enormous economic gain to the county, which is welcomed after the last 18 months.

"Whether it be the accommodation for crew, boost to local restaurants, the many facilities suppliers, or opportunities for local people to gain employment and increase skills, the benefits are considerable and spread far and wide across all of Suffolk.

"We appreciate local residents' cooperation so far, and will continue to keep a direct open dialogue and to work closely with the local community to ensure the least amount of impact for the rest of the shoot."