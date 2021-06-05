Published: 8:00 AM June 5, 2021

Filming will take place in Bawdsey later this year. Stock image - Credit: citizenside.com

A new series set to be screened on Amazon Prime is to be filmed in Suffolk later this year.

The Power, a series based on the book by Naomi Alderman, is set to film in Bawdsey in August.

Residents in the village have all been sent a letter from the production company, Sister Pictures Power Limited to tell them about the filming.

The filming will take place in a field and a barn off East Lane with vehicles from the production company set to be situated there for the next two months.

The series centres on a group of adolescent girls who develop strange powers which leads to women becoming the dominant gender in the world.

It follows the impact that these changes have on society and its main characters Allie and Roxy.

One of the main locations for the series is a convent which is disguised as a marine centre.

Bawdsey is set to be transformed into the filming location for the convent and as such large trucks will need to be brought into the village to help construct the set for the show.

"These building works will result in several 40 tonne trucks coming to Bawdsey with prebuilt sections of the Convent and in order to keep the disruption down to the minimum they are using a route that avoids passing the local primary school," read the letter sent out to all of the village's residents.

Leslie Mann (r) is set to be involved in the series - Credit: AP

"We are also as discussed, planning their movements outside of drop off and picking up times for the school."

Filming for the production itself will begin in August for four weeks, including three weeks of night shoots.

However, the series' crew will have a heightened presence in the village from mid July.

Residents are being invited to speak with film crew on Tuesday at Bawdsey Cricket Pavilion about any concerns they may have about filming.

Some of the cast for the show have already been confirmed including Leslie Mann best known for her role in films like 'This is 40'.

Also confirmed for the show are Auliʻi Cravalho who played Moana in the hit Disney film of the same name and Academy Award winning actor Tim Robbins.

It's not yet known when the series will be released.