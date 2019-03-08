Air ambulance spotted landing in market town
PUBLISHED: 10:38 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 17 October 2019
A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following reports of a large emergency service response in Hadleigh.
Ambulances and an air ambulance were spotted landing in the town on Thursday morning.
The ambulance service has now confirmed that they were attending a person who had experienced a seizure in a property close to the centre of the town.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.51am with reports of a person experiencing a seizure in George Street, Hadleigh.
"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
"One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition."
