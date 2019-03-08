E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Air ambulance spotted landing in market town

PUBLISHED: 10:38 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 17 October 2019

An Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to the scene Picture: SIMON PARKER

An Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to the scene Picture: SIMON PARKER

A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following reports of a large emergency service response in Hadleigh.

Ambulances and an air ambulance were spotted landing in the town on Thursday morning.

The ambulance service has now confirmed that they were attending a person who had experienced a seizure in a property close to the centre of the town.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.51am with reports of a person experiencing a seizure in George Street, Hadleigh.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition."

