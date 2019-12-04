Ambulance collides with building

An ambulance has been involved in a collision in Sudbury this morning Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

Emergency services were called to a Suffolk town on Wednesday morning after an ambulance collided with a building.

Police were called to North Street Parade in Sudbury shortly after 10.10am to a collision involving an ambulance.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that no injuries were sustained at the collision but that the fire service had been alerted to the incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service said: "We can confirm that an ambulance which was responding to call in Sudbury this morning was in collision with an overhanging sign outside a shop while the vehicle was being parked. This caused minor damage to both the ambulance and the sign.

"No one was injured as a result.

"The crew went onto answer the call and treated a female patient who had suffered a fall before transporting her to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care."