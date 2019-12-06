Suffolk girl finishes 500 mile walking challenge raising thousands for charity

Amelie Bull at the ball which helped to raise funds for EACH Picture: ALICE BULL Archant

A Suffolk girl who challenged herself to walk 500 miles in a year has completed her mammoth, year-long challenge.

Some of the items which were auctioned off for EACH Picture: ALICE BULL Some of the items which were auctioned off for EACH Picture: ALICE BULL

Amelie Bull from Pettaugh has spent 2019 walking and running her way to her huge total for local charity EACH.

The Framlingham College Prep School pupil took on the challenge after being inspired by EACH's links to its famous patron, The Duchess of Cambridge.

Since then she has been running and walking in her spare time and through all weathers to make sure she hit her 500 mile target by the end of the year.

As well as walking with her family Amelie also set up some special group walks to up her mileage and inspire others to get involved.

Amelie has raised thousands for the Suffolk charity EACH Picture: RACHEL EDGE Amelie has raised thousands for the Suffolk charity EACH Picture: RACHEL EDGE

By June, she had managed to hit 300 miles and was hopeful that she would be able to pick up more while the weather was good.

To mark the end of her challenge the family put on a special ball at Easton Grange, selling tables and collecting donations from local businesses.

Over 130 people attended the event which featured a live and silent auction.

A range of exciting prizes were on offer from holidays to a rugby training session with England legends.

One of Amelie's group walks earlier this year Picture: RACHEL EDGE One of Amelie's group walks earlier this year Picture: RACHEL EDGE

With all the lots and some sponsorship from Easton Grange, Amelie's event raised over £16,000 on the night.

The figure is a world away from Amelie's initial target which was to raise just £500 across the entire year.

"I was very surprised at how much the ball raised ," said Amelie.

"My dream was to raise £2500, so we smashed it."

In total, the youngster has now raised just over £18,500 for EACH.

With just one month left of 2019, Amelie is hoping to hit the £20,000 mark.

After a busy year, would Amelie consider taking on a similar challenge again?

"I will definitely do it again and I hope to get more people involved," said Amelie.

Despite finishing her target mileage, Amelie is continuing to fundraise through the festive season.

Amelie will be running an art competition at school to help raise more money as well as another walk over the Christmas holiday.

To donate to Amelie's fundraising campaign, visit JustGiving.