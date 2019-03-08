Youngster's 500-mile challenge reaches half-way

A Suffolk schoolgirl who took on a mammoth charity challenge at the start of this year has reached over half way.

Amelie Bull from Petaugh decided to walk 500 miles this year to raise money for the East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH).

Since starting in January Amelie has walked 305 miles with much of her walking taking place in and around Debenham.

As well as walking with her family, Amelie has also set up special group walks to up the number of miles she takes.

The Framlingham Prep school student chose the charity after being inspired by the work of the Duchess of Cambridge, the charity's royal patron.

She visited the hospice's Treehouse in Ipswich before beginning her event, which she called Challenge 500.

Amelie had hoped to raise £500 for the charity by the end of the year but has already smashed her fundraising target with her current total sitting at £2,300.

She has been surprised by the level of people's generosity towards her challenge.

"I thought I would raise £500 maximum because I never thought anyone would want to give so much. It has just grown as it has gone along," said Amelie.

As well as her walking Amelie has also been undertaking other fundraising events including an art competition for pupils at her school.

She has also organised a special fundraising ball to be held in November at Easton Grange. The family are already selling tables for the main event and are hoping that local businesses maybe able to donate auction prizes.

Amelie's mum Alice said she had been impressed with the youngster's diligence, especially when the conditions outside had been less than favourable.

She said: "I am so proud. It is amazing and she is still so focused on raising money.

"Her determination to go out and just run, it's incredible for someone so young."

Despite already having hit over 300 miles Amelie is keen to keep going while the weather stays good.

"It is going to be very difficult when it gets nearer to the end because it will get colder.

"So I am thinking to get lots of miles done in the summer."

To donate auction items email Alice Bull.

To donate to Amelie's fundraiser visit her JustGiving page.