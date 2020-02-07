E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Night flying warning as US air bases take part in exercise

PUBLISHED: 16:41 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 07 February 2020

Night flights will take place involving aircraft from the US Air Force bases at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath. Picture: AIRMAN 1ST CLASS MADELINE HERZOG

Night flights will take place involving aircraft from the US Air Force bases at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath. Picture: AIRMAN 1ST CLASS MADELINE HERZOG

Archant

Residents in west Suffolk are being warned of night flights from Lakenheath and Mildenhall as the two American air bases take part in an exercise.

The 48th Fighter Wing, 100th Air Refueling Wing, 352nd Special Operations Wing and 501st Combat Support Wing will participate in a 48 hour readiness exercise between February 11 and 13 that will include limited flying at night.

You may also want to watch:

The US Air Forces said that during this period communities and the surrounding regions of RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, along with RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, may see and hear aircraft taking off and landing, and transiting to training ranges over the North Sea several times between sunset and sunrise.

"We understand night flying operations can cause disturbance and we will continue to minimise the impact however possible," said Colonel Will Marshall, commanding officer of the 48th Fighter Wing.

"These types of training exercises are necessary to ensure our airmen maintain a level of readiness to support and defend our nation, the United Kingdom and our allies."

Col Marshall said overland flying would be limited as much as possible between sunset and sunrise and the exercise did not include plans for low-altitude flying in East Anglia or the surrounding regions during established quiet hours.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rubber-necking airman ‘thankful to be alive’ after causing A14 crash

Joshua Godin was busy looking at police dealing with an incident in the opposite carriageway Picture: JAMES BASS

Mechanic keeps licence despite clocking 68mph on 30mph stretch of road

Scott Stewart's Ford Focus was recorded travelling at 68mph along a 30mph stretch of road Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge set to close for 15 HOURS on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

How well has your child’s school performed in the latest GCSE league table for Suffolk?

Students at work at Debenham High School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight charged following dawn raids in connection with county lines investigation

Eight people have been arrested following a series of dawn raids Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24