Sizewell beach re-opened after ammonia leak at Sizewell B

The leak was contained at Sizewell B Picture: SU ANDERSON Archant

Sizewell beach was closed for a time on Friday after a small amount of ammonia leaked from a storage tank at Sizewell B.

A cordon was placed on the beach as a precaution against the strong smell which the ammonia can create.

Ammonia is used by the power plant to help with the condensation process in its water systems where it controls pH level.

The leak was contained by staff at the plant and the beach was re-opened a time later.

A spokesman for EDF said: "A small amount of ammonia leaked from an ammonia storage tank at Sizewell B at lunchtime today.

"The leak was immediately contained but as a precaution access to parts of the neighbouring beach was temporarily restricted but is now open.

"There is no risk to public health and no one was hurt as a result of this incident.

"The power station remains switched off for planned maintenance and refuelling."