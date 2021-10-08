News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 5:30 AM October 8, 2021   
Amy Willis

Amy Willis has been left with a telegraph pole in her driveway - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A telecoms firm has apologised to a Suffolk homeowner for "absurd" delays to disconnect a single cable preventing the removal of a utility pole from her garden.

Amy Willis moved into her Wickham Street home, between Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, in January 2019.

After some research, she discovered that the wayleave for a telegraph pole – becoming entangled with fir tree where she hoped to lay a new driveway – had been incorrectly included with poles on farmland behind the property. 

Further investigation established the pole was owned by UK Power Networks, but also served by a cable belonging to Openreach.

Amy Willis telegraph pole

How the pole looked before UK Power Networks removed its wires - Credit: Amy Willis

Miss Willis served a Notice to Remove under the Electricity Act, which regulates the termination of electricity wayleaves.

You may also want to watch:

"UK Power Networks were really understanding," said the 37-year-old portrait photographer and writer. 

"They came up with a plan to put underground cables in.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet
  2. 2 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
  3. 3 Accrington chairman Holt reveals messages which led to Town's Burgess deal
  1. 4 Mike Bacon: Why it's time for Town to go 4-4-2
  2. 5 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
  3. 6 'A credit to the entire force': officers stopped man with shotgun from killing children
  4. 7 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
  5. 8 'I’m being made to feel like I shouldn’t have had a child': Suffolk residents share impact of Universal Credit cut
  6. 9 Petrol prices in Suffolk nearing all-time high
  7. 10 Suffolk celebrity farmer starring in new TV show about campervans

"It was about two years in the planning, which was understandable, and they came to put in all the ducting at the end of August.

"In May, they had served notice on Openreach, who scheduled work for September 2, but nobody turned up.

"UK Power Networks were meant to remove the pole on September 20, but they couldn't because Openreach hadn't bothered to turn up.

"Openreach have been stringing me along for weeks, saying a date with be allocated on Monday, and then saying it will be on Friday – and the cycle just continues.

"It's absolutely absurd. I’m stuck with this telegraph pole and a huge fir tree in my garden."

Amy Willis

Miss Willis said Openreach repeatedly delayed removal of the wire preventing the pole from being taken down - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mrs Willis said she had been told UK Power Networks would return to take down the pole after three weeks. 

But, with Openreach booked to remove its wire on October 20 – a month after UK Power Networks engineers were on site – Miss Willis fears the pole might never come down.

UK Power Networks said it completed the undergrounding of cables on September 20 and was waiting for a third party to move its equipment before arranging the pole’s removal.

Amy Willis driveway

Miss Willis has been forced to delay work on her driveway because of a single wire going into the pole - Credit: Amy Willis

Miss Willis has planted a hedge of native yew trees to compensate for the removal of the fir, but has been unable to start work on the driveway.

"At the moment, it's just dirt with a tree in the way and building materials spread around," she said.

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “We are really sorry for the delay here.

"We have had to arrange for tree cutting to take place, as it has been impossible to remove the wire safely. We hope to do this in the coming days, and we have provisionally booked a team to remove the wire from the pole on October 20.

"However, we fully appreciate this is holding things up and will make every effort to bring this date forward.”

Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucille Whiting (inset), from near Haverhill, could not get fuel to take her children to school

Suffolk Live

Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A lorry is currently blocking Melford Road in Lavenham 

Updated

Road reopens after stuck lorry

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott celebrates his first half goal at Gillingham

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
More than 100,000 pigs could be culled if the current butcher shortage isn't solved

Farming

Pig farmer set to quit and blames Brexit for butcher shortage

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon