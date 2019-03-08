Partly Cloudy

Victim in murder investigation named - as police continue search for man

PUBLISHED: 08:04 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 17 July 2019

A 58-year-old man found dead at an address in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, has been named as Andrew Bloomfield Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

A 58-year-old man found dead at an address in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, has been named as Andrew Bloomfield Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

A Jaywick man found dead has been named, as police renew their efforts to find a man they want to speak to in connection with their murder investigation.

Essex police want to speak to 42-year-old Ian Woolcomb in connection with a murder investigation in Jaywick Picture: ESSEX POLICEEssex police want to speak to 42-year-old Ian Woolcomb in connection with a murder investigation in Jaywick Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Andrew Bloomfield, 58, who lived in Jaywick, died at an address in Hillman Avenue on Friday, July 12.

Essex Police are continuing to look for Ian Woolcomb, who they want to speak to in connection with the investigation.

The 42-year-old has links to Jaywick, Clacton, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the serious crime directorate of Kent and Essex Police, said: "I would urge Ian Woolcomb to contact us and hand himself in.

"It is in everyone's interests that he does so and we will not give up on searching for him.

"Anyone who is found to be assisting him, in any way, will be subjected to a thorough investigation and could find themselves in court or even prison.

"I urge anyone who has information on his whereabouts but does not wish to contact us directly to please contact Crimestoppers anonymously."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 999 or email the police with any information.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

