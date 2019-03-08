Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Danger to public' jailed for 'nightmare' attack in vulnerable man's home

PUBLISHED: 07:30 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 09 July 2019

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A violent intruder who used his fists, a stick, a bottle and a stereo to beat a vulnerable man has been jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years.

Andrew Bywater left his victim "staring death in the eyes" during a brutal attack in his home over the matter of an unpaid £45 debt.

Eighteen stone, 6ft 2in Bywater was fuelled by cider and prescription drugs when he entered the Lowestoft flat through a window and woke his sleeping victim with a flurry of punches.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how the 30-year-old took advantage of the man's offer to accommodate a mutual friend by also occupying the Fir Lane address for three days before the attack on April 30.

Prosecutor Ed Renvoize said that, as a result, the householder vacated the property until he was confident Bywater had gone.

Soon after returning home, he was woken as Bywater used first his fists, and then a stick to beat him around the head.

You may also want to watch:

When the victim answered demands for money by suggesting he had only a few pennies in glass bottle, Bywater used it to continue the assault - until it smashed and he resorted to using a stereo.

Following Bywater's eventual departure via the front door, his victim leapt from a window and used a pay phone to call for help.

Bywater, who was found with bloodstained clothes inside a tent in a wooded area of Oulton Broad, told police his victim had engaged three knife wielding "smack heads" to threaten him into leaving the flat - compelling him to throw items in self defence.

He admitted attempted robbery at a plea hearing on June 6 and accepted his original account of events was a "load of rubbish", according to barrister Simon Walters, who said Bywater had spent much of a troubled childhood in care and had left prison without money or accommodation last October.

In a statement read to the court, his victim said: "My wounds will heal, but the memory of this nightmare will remain with me for the rest of my life."

Judge Martyn Levett described Bywater as a danger to the public, with a formidable record of 21 convictions for offences including battery and harassment.

At the time of the attempted burglary, he was subject to a conditional discharge for amphetamine possession.

He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years' custody with an extended two-and-a-half years licence period.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First chance for Suffolk residents to find out about Ipswich northern route

Potential options for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Read today’s breaking news here

Headlines from Ipswich, Bury, St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Sudbury and Colchester will all be here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Top facilities, hard work, Wi-Fi grumbles, bike rides and paintballing - inside Town’s remote German base

Ipswich Town are currently in Germany as part of their pre-season tour. Picture: ITFC/ROMANTIK HOTELS

What is digital borrowing? And why is it more popular than ever in Suffolk

The number of eBooks and eAudiobooks being loaned from Suffolk's libraries are increasing Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists