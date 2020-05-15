E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Open verdict recorded following death of Woodbridge man

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 May 2020

An open verdict has been recorded in the death of a man in Woodbridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A coroner has recorded an open verdict following the death of Andrew Dent, 25, of Woodbridge, having deemed the cause of his death as unobtainable.

Mr Dent was found dead in sheltered housing accommodation in Woodbridge in 2018.

He was staying with friends in the accommodation, run by Suffolk Mind, having moved out of his own sheltered property several days prior to his death.

Mr Dent had been given notice to leave following an altercation with someone else living in the accommodation and breaking other rules there.

The day before his death Mr Dent went to stay with a friend and had ended up falling asleep on their sofa.

While audibly snoring Mr Dent was left to sleep by friends but at some stage fell off the sofa onto the floor, where he was found dead the next day.

The inquest heard that Mr Dent had autism and ADHD as well as a long history of drug problems.

He had been receiving support from a number of different groups but had previously overdosed following the death of his brother.

A post-mortem into Mr Dent’s death found a number of drugs - both recreational and prescription - in his system including MDMA, though none were in quantities which would have caused his death alone.

The post-mortem also found that Mr Dent had undiagnosed heart problems which could have caused his death.

In his report to the inquest, consultant pathologist Dr Jason Wong said it was impossible to tell whether the mixture of drugs, heart problems or both had lead to Mr Dent’s death.

As such, senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley, was forced to record an open verdict for Mr Dent’s death.

