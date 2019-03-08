Robber who absconded from jail caught after 7 weeks on the run

Andrew Doherty has been returned to prison after going missing from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A man jailed for robbery has been arrested after spending seven weeks on the run when he absconded from a Suffolk prison.

Andrew Doherty had been missing since Friday, September 27 after he failed to attend a roll call at Hollesley Bay, near Woodbridge.

He was last seen working in the prison gardens at 9am and was later found to be missing.

Suffolk police warned members of the public not to approach Doherty, who was serving a sentence for five counts of robbery.

He was found on November 9 in Colchester and was taken into police custody, where he was subsequently charged with escape from lawful custody.

He was brought back to Suffolk, where he appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on November 11. He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 9.