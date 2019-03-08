E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Robber who absconded from jail caught after 7 weeks on the run

PUBLISHED: 18:18 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 15 November 2019

Andrew Doherty has been returned to prison after going missing from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Andrew Doherty has been returned to prison after going missing from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A man jailed for robbery has been arrested after spending seven weeks on the run when he absconded from a Suffolk prison.

Andrew Doherty had been missing since Friday, September 27 after he failed to attend a roll call at Hollesley Bay, near Woodbridge.

He was last seen working in the prison gardens at 9am and was later found to be missing.

Suffolk police warned members of the public not to approach Doherty, who was serving a sentence for five counts of robbery.

He was found on November 9 in Colchester and was taken into police custody, where he was subsequently charged with escape from lawful custody.

He was brought back to Suffolk, where he appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on November 11. He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 9.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire breaks out in school toilet block after suspected arson

Two fire engines have been called to a building fire at Bury St Edmunds County Upper School Picture: GREGG BROWN

Comedy gold: the best comedians coming to Ipswich 2019-2020

Ben Elton who is returning to stand-up comedy. Photo: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Man accused of hammer attack to face trial

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Inquest opens into death of woman who died after night out drinking with friends

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

‘Everyone is devastated’: Cyclist who died in crash named as popular vet

Susan McCann died in a collision with a lorry in Clacton on October 8. Picture: KINFAUNS VETINARY CENTRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists