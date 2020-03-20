E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus crisis could help us ‘appreciate the simpler things in life’ says church leader

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 March 2020

Reverend Andrew Dotchin believes the virus is a chance for people to reassess their priorities Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A church leader from Felixstowe has revealed he believes the coming weeks and months of social isolation could encourage us all to ‘cherish life’ more and live more simply.

This week the coronavirus outbreak has forced thousands into isolation, closed schools and nurseries and put businesses in danger of collapse, leading to fears of what the future may hold for us all.

However, Reverend Andrew Dotchin, of St John’s Church in Felixstowe, believes the weeks and months ahead are a chance for people to reassess their priorities and become less materialistic.

He said: “Suddenly, we have begun to cherish our lives.

“You don’t always need to see not being able to do something as a disaster. It could be an opportunity.”

The Government is yet to impose a lockdown like there has been in other European countries but has advised staying away from crowded places, meaning entertainment for now is home-based for many families in Suffolk.

And for many there is great uncertainty about the future of their job, meaning they are cutting back on luxuries for the time being,.

Rev Dotchin said: “Learning to live more simply and rooted to the ground during this time will be helpful for us all.”

But in spite of these desperate times, he urged people to remain calm and take care of each other, especially the vulnerable.

Rev Dotchin added: “I really hope it means we start to appreciate the simpler things in life. Living in the moment is one of the most important things you can do.

“Money can buy things - but it can’t make you happy. Sometimes, we value possessions above people.”

He also said he had been heartened by some incredible acts of generosity in the community in the last few days.

“I have already seen some wonderful acts of charity. Every morning, when I go into church, I see a bag full of food or nappies.

“I hope many of the things we’re putting in place now will become part of our normal routine, not for emergencies.”

