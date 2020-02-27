Man killed in A14 crash had stepped in front of a car just days previously

Andrew Gibbins is beleived to have been a patient at Wedgwood House in the grounds of West Suffolk Hospital Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a lorry is claimed to have stepped in front of a car just days before the fatal crash, according to a witness.

Terry Donovan's car hit Andrew Gibbins outside West Suffolk Hospital Picture: SIMON PARKER Terry Donovan's car hit Andrew Gibbins outside West Suffolk Hospital Picture: SIMON PARKER

Andrew Gibbins, 54, died on the A14 in Bury St Edmunds at 8.15pm on Wednesday, January 15, when he was hit by an HGV.

But questions are now being asked about the care he received prior to his death after it emerged he was involved in another collision just days earlier.

Terry Donovan, 57, was driving along Hardwick Lane near West Suffolk Hospital on the previous Sunday morning, when his car hit Mr Gibbins.

Mr Donovan claims Mr Gibbins stepped out in front of his vehicle wearing a hospital gown, leaving him no time to brake.

The A14 near Bury Bowl in Bury St Edmunds where Andrew Gibbins died in a road accident Picture: GOOGLE The A14 near Bury Bowl in Bury St Edmunds where Andrew Gibbins died in a road accident Picture: GOOGLE

He said Mr Gibbins suffered bruises and hit his head but was quickly treated and readmitted to West Suffolk Hospital.

Police confirmed they received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle at West Suffolk Hospital at around 9.40am on January 12, in which the victim sustained minor injuries.

Mr Donovan said he was already "pretty shaken up" by the accident. When he later learnt Mr Gibbins had died in another collision just a mile away, he started questioning what had happened to Mr Gibbins' care.

"It was a big shock for me," he said. "It was not too bad at first, but when I heard he'd died, it made me think - clearly he was a danger so why wasn't he better supervised?"

First-aider Ed Smith was first on the sene of the fatal accident Picture: ED SMITH First-aider Ed Smith was first on the sene of the fatal accident Picture: ED SMITH

Mr Donovan said he raised concerns after the first crash with Wedgwood House at West Suffolk Hospital, where he understood Mr Gibbins was a mental health patient.

He claims the manager of the ward, which is run by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, confirmed that, following the accident, Mr Gibbins had been deemed a danger and would be confined to the ward.

However, Mr Gibbins managed to leave the ward before the fatal lorry collision.

Diane Hull , Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's chief nurse Picture: DAVID REES Diane Hull , Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's chief nurse Picture: DAVID REES

As reported by this newspaper, Ed Smith, a first-aider who rushed to help Mr Gibbins after the collision, noticed he was wearing a hospital gown. Mr Smith also raised questions about how Mr Gibbins came to be there.

Mr Donovan, who has dash-cam footage of the accident involving his car, said he would be attending Mr Gibbins' inquest, which he hoped would answer some of his questions.

"I'm still shaken up," he said. "There's not a day that goes by when I don't think about it."

Mr Gibbins' family said they did not wish to comment until after the inquest. No date has yet been set for the inquest.

'Deepest sympathies' to the family

Health providers have offered condolences to Andrew Gibbins' friends and family - but would not comment further due to ongoing investigations.

Diane Hull, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to express our sympathies to his family and friends for their loss.

"We understand a police investigation is underway and an inquest is pending, so it would be inappropriate for us to comment on his sad death."

West Suffolk Hospital added: "It is always saddening when a family loses a loved one in any circumstance, and we extend our deepest sympathies and thoughts to Mr Gibbins' family. We understand Mr Gibbins' tragic death is currently under police investigation.

"We will always transparently and openly support police investigations, and coroner inquests, under any circumstance where our help is required."