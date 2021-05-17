Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash

Published: 12:00 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 12:42 PM May 17, 2021

Andrew Heyes died after a collision on the A14 near Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The family of a "true gentleman" who tragically died after a collision on the A14 at Stowmarket have said he "will remain in our hearts".

Andrew Heyes, of Elmswell, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash involving a lorry at 10.30pm on Saturday, May 8.

His family said he will be remembered as someone who "achieved so much", working alongside celebrity and Michelin Star chefs before completing a degree in hospitality management at Derby University.

The 28-year-old went on to study for a Masters degree - achieving a Dual Masters with distinction. He had also worked as an area consultant and an international lecturer at leading European hotel management schools.

Relatives say the hospitality industry "has now lost one of its brightest stars".

"Andrew’s aim was to complete a PhD in hospitality management and had recently been mentioned as a potential candidate for an American university," his family said in a statement.

"Andrew influenced, enabled and supported students around the world as a tutor and dissertation supervisor.

"His cheery mood, passionate belief in hospitality, ‘go-getter’ approach and personal demeanour epitomised the industry.

"Simply put, Andrew was a true ambassador of the industry.

"Colleagues have described Andrew as ‘always on hand to share a laugh or joke’. He would support friends and colleagues and always be available to listen and try to help.

"Andrew’s compassion and understanding of the struggles that some young people experience in their education allowed him, in his role as dissertation supervisor, to support students to achieve well.

"As he began his Masters degree, Andrew described himself as ‘…not a typical student…now it is all about working hard and looking to the future of endless possibilities’.

"His role as tutor, training consultant, international speaker and publicist assisted individuals and companies to grow professionally through the development of bespoke training to meet individual needs.

"Andrew wished his memory to live on his works, through published papers, meetings, research and connection with people across the world, his. He was passionate about the core values of hospitality.

"An avid Man City fan, Andrew’s death has left his friends and family with memories of a man who achieved so much - whose dedication and commitment to the hospitality industry means that it has now lost one of its brightest stars and the memories he leaves are of a loyal, caring, intelligent man.

"A true gentleman, teacher, colleague and friend. Truly loved and will remain in our hearts."

Officers are still appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting CAD 409 of May 8, by calling 101.