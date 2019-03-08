Have you seen Andrew Kinsella?

Andrew Kinsella, 27, from Haverhill, was last seen in Braintree on Friday, March 22, about 8pm Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A 27-year-old man from Haverhill has gone missing - and police need the help of the public to find him.

Andrew Kinsella was last seen on Friday, March 22, about 8pm in Braintree.

Mr Kinsella is described as a white man, 6’2” tall with shoulder length black hair and a goatee beard.

He usually wears a black jacket, dark grey tracksuit bottoms but police have not confirmed this is what he was wearing when he was last seen.

It is believed he is carrying a carrier bag with him.

Officers are concerned for Mr Kinsella’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 136 of 26/3/19.