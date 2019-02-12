Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Wicked and predatory’ music teacher jailed for sexual offences against boys in his choirs

PUBLISHED: 15:43 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 15 February 2019

Andrew Simon Wilson, 57, of Norwood Way, Walton-on-the-Naze, has been jailed for a series of sexual offences against young boys. Picture: SUSSEX POLICE

Andrew Simon Wilson, 57, of Norwood Way, Walton-on-the-Naze, has been jailed for a series of sexual offences against young boys. Picture: SUSSEX POLICE

Archant

A freelance music teacher has been jailed for a total of 12 years following a series of sexual offences against young boys.

Andrew Simon Wilson, 57, of Norwood Way, Walton-on-the-Naze, groomed certain boys in his choirs by singling them out for special treatment and flattering them so he could lure them into sexual relationships.

After a 17-day trial at Lewes Crown Court he was convicted of 19 offences in Sussex, South London and Germany, which included 16 offences against a total of three boys, aged between nine and 14.

His offences included:

■ Two cases of indecent assault and two cases of gross indecency on a boy at locations in Warnham, West Sussex, in the mid-1980s

■ Eight cases of indecent assault and two cases of gross indecency on another boy at locations in Warnham in the mid-1980s

■ One case of sexual assault and one case of meeting a child for sexual activity, both relating to another boy between 2008 and 2011, at locations in South London, and in Germany on choir tours

■ Three cases of making a total of 1,366 indecent images of children. The images, all believed to have taken from the internet, were found when police searched his home after his arrest.

Wilson will now be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last until further court order, severely restricting his access to young children and computers.

The offending in South London and Germany occurred while he was a choirmaster and music teacher at St Mary’s Church in Beddington, Surrey.

The offences in Warnham occurred while Wilson was choirmaster at St Margaret’s church in the village.

Detective Constable Gemma Nickols, of the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit, said: “Wilson has been a committed and highly capable musician over many years, well-known in the world of all-male choirs and choral music.

“His criminal behaviour involved grooming certain boys in his choirs, singling them out for special treatment, flattering them with his notions of how special they were and then luring them into a sexual relationship with him.

“Our investigation started three years ago when one of his Warnham victims contacted us via the recently established Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) and we subsequently traced the other two victims.

“We arrested and first interviewed Wilson in September that year, but he denied any wrongdoing and has done so throughout the trial.

“This meant that all three victims had to give their evidence and were subject to cross-examination.

“We very much admire their courage and fortitude in coming forward, and in supporting the prosecution throughout.”

During the trial, the judge directed the jury to return a verdict of not guilty in relation to one case of alleged indecent assault on another boy in Warnham in the mid-1980s.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Wilson’s actions were wicked and predatory, robbing his victims of their childhoods.

“Admitting his guilt would have spared them the trauma of reliving their abuse but instead they were forced to recount their experiences in court, paying a heavy emotional toll.

“Cases such as this show that victims can achieve justice no matter how long ago the crime occurred.”

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘An extremely nice fellow’ - Tributes paid to 79-year-old man who died after silo fall

John Edwards died after falling into a silo near Eye Picture: SOPHIE SMITH

Conversion of former club into offices nears completion

Mark Pertwee, Cllr David Ellesmere and Robin Cousins on site at the new Maltings development Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crazee backs our Learn to be a Lifesaver CPR campaign

Ipswich Town Football Club and mascott Crazee are backing our new Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign Picture: ITFC

X Factor finalist and Basil Brush to join Kerry Katona at Essex panto

Lauren Platt, previous X Factor finalist will join Kerry Katona, Basil Brush and Tricia Penrose for this year's Easter panto in Clacton. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Group Chat: A positive week, diamond light, Judge’s future and the Chambers/Skuse axis at Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with another episode of Ipswich Town Group Chat.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists