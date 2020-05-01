‘Cheeky and loving’ 22-year-old’s car swerved off A14 for ‘unknown reason’, inquest hears

Andrew Warne was a keen stock car racer Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE Archant

The car of a 22-year-old who died in a crash on the A14 swerved off the road for an ‘unknown reason’ an inquest has heard.

Andrew Warne, 22, died on January 4 after his Audi A5 left the eastbound carriageway of the A14 and collided with a grass bank near Sproughton.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned yesterday at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich.

The court heard that the police and ambulance service were called to the scene of the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A14.

It was said that Mr Warne’s car swerved off the road and hit the grass bank between the road and the on-slip at Sproughton for an ‘unknown reason’.

Paramedics treated Mr Warne, but he sadly died at the scene.

At the time of his death, his father, Darren Warne described his son as “his best friend”.

He said: “We lived together and worked together.

“He was always fun to be around and loveable. There was a lot of youthful cheekiness about him.”

Born and raised in Leiston, Andrew attended Leiston Primary School and several secondary boarding schools further afield in Suffolk in his education.

He grew up with a fascination of motor vehicles - particularly motorbikes - which stemmed as far back as his father could remember.

Andrew was a keen stock car racer, where he met a group of friends that became his “extended family”, Mr Warne said.

He added: “Andrew will be remembered as a young, cheeky and loving person. He would always help anybody who needed it.

“He was a young person who was building himself up for a bright future. He had everything to look forward to.”