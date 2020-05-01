E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Cheeky and loving’ 22-year-old’s car swerved off A14 for ‘unknown reason’, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 May 2020

Andrew Warne was a keen stock car racer Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Andrew Warne was a keen stock car racer Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Archant

The car of a 22-year-old who died in a crash on the A14 swerved off the road for an ‘unknown reason’ an inquest has heard.

Andrew Warne, 22, died on January 4 after his Audi A5 left the eastbound carriageway of the A14 and collided with a grass bank near Sproughton.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned yesterday at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich.

The court heard that the police and ambulance service were called to the scene of the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the A14.

It was said that Mr Warne’s car swerved off the road and hit the grass bank between the road and the on-slip at Sproughton for an ‘unknown reason’.

Paramedics treated Mr Warne, but he sadly died at the scene.

At the time of his death, his father, Darren Warne described his son as “his best friend”.

He said: “We lived together and worked together.

“He was always fun to be around and loveable. There was a lot of youthful cheekiness about him.”

Born and raised in Leiston, Andrew attended Leiston Primary School and several secondary boarding schools further afield in Suffolk in his education.

He grew up with a fascination of motor vehicles - particularly motorbikes - which stemmed as far back as his father could remember.

Andrew was a keen stock car racer, where he met a group of friends that became his “extended family”, Mr Warne said.

He added: “Andrew will be remembered as a young, cheeky and loving person. He would always help anybody who needed it.

You may also want to watch:

“He was a young person who was building himself up for a bright future. He had everything to look forward to.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Region ‘could emerge from lockdown crisis stronger’ as employers re-shape workplace

Could workplace norms change after the coronavirus crisis? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Ipswich children’s nursery says it is staying open despite government “U-turn” over financial support

A Busy Bees Nursery display created by children to make NHS staff smile Picture: BUSY BEES

‘Cheeky and loving’ 22-year-old’s car swerved off A14 for ‘unknown reason’, inquest hears

Andrew Warne was a keen stock car racer Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

‘Kind’ grandfather died in house fire despite neighbour’s attempts to save him, inquest hears

Clive Connolly, 74 died in a house fire in Yoxford Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Tell us – how have your shopping habits changed?

How have your shopping habits changed? Take part in our survey to tell us how lockdown has impacted your attitude. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24