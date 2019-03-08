Woman saw half-naked man outside her front door, court hears

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Colchester woman who looked out of a spy-hole in her front door after hearing someone trying the door handle was shocked to see a half-naked man standing outside her home, it has been alleged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man was wearing a green t-shirt but had no clothing on the lower part of his body, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

He was “staggering” around outside her front door and was allegedly performing a sex act, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

“She was shocked and stepped back from the door,” said Mr Wilson.

He said the woman was “extremely fearful” for her safety after the man repeatedly tried her front door handle and called the police.

Before the court is Andrzej Malecki, 38, of Clarendon Way, Colchester, who has denied exposure and an alternative charge of outraging public decency on August 10 last year.

The court heard that police officers who arrested Malecki at his home found him lying on a sofa wearing a green t-shirt and boxer shorts and described him as “heavily drunk.”

He told officers he was “11 out of ten drunk” and said he had no recollection of being outside the woman’s front door.

The trial continues.