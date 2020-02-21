First part of £150k six-week roadworks completed
PUBLISHED: 11:21 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 21 February 2020
Archant
The first section of a £150,000 road revamp in Bury St Edmunds has been completed - but there are still several weeks to go before the transformation is complete.
Suffolk Highways is repairing areas of blockwork and improve two existing crossing points on Angel Hill and Crown Street in the attractive Suffolk town.
Council crews will also upgrade and reprogramme the traffic lights on Northgate Street junction during the works between February 17 and March 27.
On Thursday Suffolk Highways Tweeted pictures of the nearly completed first section of renewed block paving in Angel Hill.
Suffolk County Council cabinet member for transport Andrew Reid said that: "While Suffolk Highways understand that there is never a good time to close roads as important as Angel Hill and Crown Street, we hope that both residents and visitors of Bury St Edmunds will appreciate and benefit from the improved road surface in the future."
However Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district has been reminding shoppers that businesses are still open during the work and can still be accessed.
Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Our Bury St Edmunds BID said: "Our message is that Angel Hill is open."