Bury hotel closed after number of staff isolating
Published: 11:54 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 12:17 PM July 15, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds has been forced to temporarily close because a number of members of staff are isolating.
Management of the popular hotel on Angel Hill made the decision today to close the restaurant and hotel until Thursday, July 22.
In a statement on their website the Angel said: "We would like to apologise in advance of any upset that this cause but the health and safety of our staff and guests is paramount during this time.
"If you have a reservation with us during this time, the team will have been in touch with you to discuss this with you."
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus