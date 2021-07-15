Bury hotel closed after number of staff isolating

Published: 11:54 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 12:17 PM July 15, 2021

The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds has been forced to temporarily close because a number of members of staff are isolating.

Management of the popular hotel on Angel Hill made the decision today to close the restaurant and hotel until Thursday, July 22.

In a statement on their website the Angel said: "We would like to apologise in advance of any upset that this cause but the health and safety of our staff and guests is paramount during this time.

"If you have a reservation with us during this time, the team will have been in touch with you to discuss this with you."



