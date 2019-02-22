Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Victims saddled with debt by abusive partners to get extra support

22 February, 2019 - 19:19
Anglia Care Trust has been given funding to help victims of financial abuse. Picture: PA WIRE

Anglia Care Trust has been given funding to help victims of financial abuse. Picture: PA WIRE

Archant

Domestic abuse victims in Suffolk unfairly left by their partners owing thousands of pounds in debt will get extra support to help cope with their financial difficulties.

Anglia Care Trust (ACT), which provides a range of community support services across the region, has been awarded money from the Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner’s Fund after noticing rising numbers of partners facing hardship.

Financial abuse is where controlling partners prevent victims from accessing money or even stop them from earning it.

In some cases, abusers will even leave partners to pick up the bill for huge debts which the perpetrators ran up.

Even though ACT - based in Ipswich but working across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex - said the number of cases it is seeing is “growing”, it believes it has been a hidden crisis for many years because victims have been too scared to seek help.

“We started working on this issue with some money from Comic Relief a few years ago,” said ACT director of business support Jane Simpson.

“We started to see this huge, hidden need.

“The more we’ve got involved with it, the more victims of it there seem to be.

“More of it seems to be unravelling. I think it is growing. The more we tackle it and the more work we do in that area, the more that is exposed.”

Ms Simpson added: “If you want advice normally, you’d go to Citizens Advice.

“But to walk into Citizens Advice, you’ve got to try and get away from the perpetrator you’re trying to leave.”

It may not even be possible for some victims, she explained, as they might not be able to escape their abuser’s gaze without attracting attention.

The £20,000 funding from Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore for the Freedom from Financial Abuse project will pay for extra support workers in the county, who will be able to meet victims in safer settings to give them much-needed advice.

“Our job is to take the fear away,” Ms Simpson said, who stressed the support is given in the strictest confidence and with the utmost discretion.

“We could meet in another setting, whether it is in Costa or on a bench on the seafront at Felixstowe if that’s where people feel comfortable.

“We’ll then work with whoever they owe money to and explain how the debt has been accrued, as well as work with them to stop them becoming in debt.”

For more information, visit Anglia Care Trust’s website.

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

A Nissan is blocking the road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Victims saddled with debt by abusive partners to get extra support

Anglia Care Trust has been given funding to help victims of financial abuse. Picture: PA WIRE

Cars insured under false names seized

Police stopped two cars with fraudulent insurance. Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Shreeran celebrates a momentous 10 days on Instagram

Ed Sheeran has kicked off his divide world tour this month. Picture: PA WIRE

Villagers get first look at plans for new homes and business park

Aerial image of the former RAF airfield at Shepherd's Grove, Stanton Picture: JAYNIC

Have you seen 14-year-old Tara Brimfield from Colchester?

Police are appealing for help to find Tara Brimfield Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists