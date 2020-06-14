E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Major funding boost for domestic abuse safe space service providers

PUBLISHED: 14:43 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 14 June 2020

The Co-op's Community Cares Fund donation will be distributed by Suffolk Community Foundation to refuges and organisations supporting young people affected by domestic abuse and violence (Suffolk Community Foundation grants manager Andrea Pittock) Picture: PIER MARKETING

The Co-op's Community Cares Fund donation will be distributed by Suffolk Community Foundation to refuges and organisations supporting young people affected by domestic abuse and violence (Suffolk Community Foundation grants manager Andrea Pittock) Picture: PIER MARKETING

Suffolk support services are set to benefit from funding to provide safe spaces for people affected by domestic abuse.

Anglia Care Trust (ACT) was one of more than 100 organisations to receive a share of £10 million in government funding to ensure safe accommodation services can continue operating and help more victims during the Covid-19 crisis.

Wayne Duff-Godfrey, operational manager for housing services, said the £31,014 would go towards providing an extra seven bed spaces across Ipswich and east Suffolk, adding: “It’s fantastic in terms of meeting increased demand.”

Orwell Housing Association was also announced to receive £51,471.

Meanwhile, the East of England Co-op is donating £45,000 to support the creation of safe environments and provide mental health support for children and young people affected by domestic abuse in our region.

The second large scale donation from the East of England Co-op Community Cares Fund, created to help local good causes adapt, enhance and continue, will be distributed by Suffolk Community Foundation, in partnership with Essex and Norfolk Community Foundations, to local refuges and organisations supporting young people affected by domestic abuse and violence.

Lighthouse Women’s Aid, Bury Women’s Aid Centre and Orwell Housing’s Liberty Project are three refuges to receive a £4,600 donation, with the remaining funds distributed between other local organisations and services.

Niall O’Keeffe, joint chief executive for the East of England Co-op, said: “We are proud to be working with the Community Foundations across our region to deliver a new grants programme to support children impacted by domestic abuse.

“I would like to thank our members who have generously donated all or part of their dividend to the Co-op Community Cares Fund.

“It is thanks to them that we are able to provide this support and make a positive impact on young lives in our communities.”

Those in need of support or guidance can visit womensaid.org.uk/information-support or call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

East of England Co-op members can continue supporting the Community Cares Fund by donating some or all of their dividend. Visit eastofengland.coop/communitycares for details.

