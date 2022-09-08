Anglian Water backs bathing status for Suffolk river

Representatives from Save the Deben and The River Deben Association, including Suffolk county councillor Caroline Page (third right) visited Woodbridge Sewage Treatment Works - Credit: RUTH LEACH

Campaigners have received the backing of a water company in their fight to get a Suffolk river certified for use by bathers.

Anglian Water has pledged to support the Save the Deben group with its application for designated bathing water status for the River Deben, which will include advising the campaigners on their application and testing the water quality.

The offer was made during a visit by representatives of Save the Deben and the River Deben Association to the company’s Woodbridge Sewage Treatment Works.

Concerns have been raised about water quality after figures from conservation experts The River Trust revealed there were 2,290 raw sewage spills in Suffolk’s rivers in 2021.

Levels of E.coli above the legal limit were also found at Hawkswade Bridge at Ufford Hole, which is a popular bathing spot.

However, staff from the water company discussed the situation with combined storm overflows with the visitors and provided reassurances that raw sewage was only released from them in rare circumstances.

The visitors saw some of the sewage - Credit: RUTH LEACH

Save the Deben co-founder Ruth Leach, who was among the visitors to the treatment works, said: “My understanding was that it was very rare that they have to release sewage into the river. It was only a last resort.”

If approved, the River Deben will become only the third river in the UK to receive designated bathing water status.

The existing UK status holders, including the River Wharfe in Yorkshire and River Thames at Oxford, were able to demonstrate that 400 swimmers a day used the rivers.

Ms Leach said as well as swimmers, there were also stand-up paddle boarders, kayakers and dinghy sailors who used the Deben, who could be included among the bather numbers.

She said they would be at the same level of risk from pollution as the swimmers if they fell in.

The application needs to be submitted by DEFRA’s October 31 deadline and the campaigners hope to have achieved the status by the start of the next bathing season in May 2023.

Ms Leach said: “Anglian Water have been very supportive and provided us with a lot of information. It is a new chapter, moving away from the blame culture and finger pointing to a much more collaborative approach.”