Disruption as new underground water pipes installed

The water pipes in Pettaugh are being upgraded by Anglian Water. Picture: ADRIAN CABLE Archant

Disruption on the roads is expected while a new 2.4km underground pipe is installed to increase the water supply to Suffolk homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anglian Water says the £910,000 investment in Pettaugh, near Ipswich, will help to cope with increased demand in the coming years as more homes are built across Suffolk.

It also says the move will reduce the chances of burst water mains.

But while much of the installation will take place in surrounding fields, engineers have warned they will eventually need to move to a trench in the road and sections of the carriageway.

It has pledged to minimise disruption over the installation, which starts on Monday, August 5 will take nearly four months - but said the work would have great long-term benefits to residents.

David Hartley, Anglian Water spokesman, said: "Operating in one of the fastest growing areas in the UK, this scheme will help to support future growth and ensure that the current water network is maintained amid periods of higher demand.

"A large portion of our works will be completed in neighbouring fields to minimise disruption for residents.

You may also want to watch:

"The communities we work in are important to us and we understand the impact we can have. To minimise our time on site, we have challenged the way we usually do things and we will be trialling a new pipe testing process above ground before we move it into the trench in the road.

"This should considerably reduce the amount of time we are in the carriageway sections.

"To do this, we will have a second, smaller working area outside of our closure, likely to be within the field areas.

"This area may move as we progress, but we will keep traffic flowing with the use of give and take boards.

"This is just another example of our commitment to make sure that our network is ready to meet the demands of a growing population. This year alone, we're spending £33million on schemes exactly like this one across the East of England to refurbish and renew parts of our extensive 37,000km network."

Installation will begin at the junction of Ipswich Way and the A1120 Church Road in Pettaugh, before moving along Ipswich Way/Debenham Road towards Stone Street in Crowfield.

It is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Teams will be on site from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, with occasional weekend work to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

Anyone with queries should call Anglian Water on 03457 145 145 or visit the firm's website.