E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Anglian Water pledges to upgrade 760,000 water meters

PUBLISHED: 14:30 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 11 June 2020

Anglian Water will be installing or upgrading 760,000 water meters across the east of England Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Anglian Water will be installing or upgrading 760,000 water meters across the east of England Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Thousands of homes and businesses in Suffolk are set to get new water meters as part of bid to reduce consumption across the East of England.

Anglian Water has committed to upgrading and installing 760,000 existing and new water meters across the region to protect water resources.

The water supplier first trialled the scheme in Newmarket three years ago and saw the town’s overall water consumption drop by 8% in 12 months.

Anglian Water’s new meters take regular and remote readings, helping customers keep track of their daily water usage.

Now the company has committed to a £180million deal with Arqiva to roll out the meters to customers in Suffolk and elsewhere in East Anglia.

Engineers will be fitting around 750 meters a day across the region, with Anglian Water saying there will be “very little disruption” to customers as the majority of appliances are found outside of homes.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Alton Water reopens services as lockdown is lifted

Reducing use is key to the company’s Water Resources Management Plan (WRMP) - a document that explains how customers’ needs will be met over the next 25 years.

Peter Simpson, chief executive officer of Anglian Water, said: “Our WRMP outlines a twin track approach to tackle these issues.

“The first part is managing demand for water by installing upgraded meters to help customers understand their water usage, as well as helping us to pinpoint property-side leaks which can lose hundreds of litres of water a day.

“The second is to invest in our own supply-side infrastructure by installing up to 500km of interconnecting pipes and pumping equipment, as well as upgrading existing infrastructure to better join up our network.

“Despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, we have this week committed to these two major investment programmes to keep our region on track for a more sustainable future.”

Alex Pannell, commercial director at Arqiva, added: “We share with Anglian Water the imperative that water efficiency is one of the most important considerations for water businesses around the world today. “The ‘dry’ nature and expanding households of Anglian Water means a decisive action is needed to preserve this most precious of commodities.”

MORE: Big rise in water usage since coronavirus lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Burger King reopens on A14 - and satisfies cravings for the Whopper

Burger King at Beacon Hill Services has reopened Picture: JACOB KING/PA

Driver taken to hospital after A11 crash

A van and car were involved in a collision on the A11 by Mildenhall earlier today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anglian Water pledges to upgrade 760,000 water meters

Anglian Water will be installing or upgrading 760,000 water meters across the east of England Picture: RACHEL EDGE

How are secondary schools preparing to welcome back Year 10s and 12s after lockdown?

Classrooms will look different to usual when more students return to Copleston on June 15. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Handmade mini replica Land Rover stolen from farm outbuilding

The handmade children’s Land Rover model is fully working and has a Briggs & Stratton engine, working lights, indicators and windscreen wipers. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24