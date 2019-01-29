Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich set for 15 weeks of roadworks near Cardinal Park

29 January, 2019 - 11:56
The road works, on Commercial Road and Grafton Way, are expected to last for 15 weeks. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A busy area near Cardinal Park in Ipswich is set for 15 weeks of roadworks as Anglian Water replaces sewer pipes in Grafton Way and Commercial Road.

Work on the project is set to start on Monday, February 4, which is expected to cause huge disruption to traffic in the area.

The vital project, an £800,000 scheme, looks to upgrade the pipes to reduce the future risk of flooding.

The work will see a lane closure on Commercial Road and temporary traffic lights on Grafton Way.

Regan Harris from Anglian Water, said: “We know that this vital upgrade work may cause disruption for local people and road users, and we’re sorry about this.

“There are lots of other utility services already in the footpaths and highway, so to ensure the safe installation of the new sewer pipe, our only option is to install the pipe by using open cut trenches.

“Our team will be working hard to complete the work as quickly as possible and get things back to normal for local residents and road users.

She added: “We would like to thank road users, residents and businesses for their patience while we complete this vital work and apologise for any disruption it may cause.

“We hope that people understand how important this work is and that its benefits will outweigh any temporary inconvenience.”

The water company previously installed 200 metres worth of pipe outside Ipswich Railway Station in 2017, the first stage of its plan to refurbish the sewer network in the area.

Mrs Harris said “In order for the scheme to be completed, traffic management will be in place to allow our teams to work safely on what is a busy road in the area.

“The initial phase of the works will see a lane closure on Commercial Road.

“This will be followed by two-way traffic lights on Grafton Way.

“The slip road from Commercial Road to Princes Street will also be closed temporarily, however a full diversion route will be in effect.”

As well as the lane closures, further traffic management will be put in place on Princes Street and Ranelagh Road for the final step of the scheme while the previously installed pipe at the railway station is linked to the new pipe.

Electronic signage will also be installed to guide motorists around the roadworks.

For updates on the scheme see www.angliawater.co.uk/yourarea

