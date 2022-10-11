Anglian Water sampling could help Suffolk rivers achieve bathing status

The River Deben is one of the rivers that Anglian Water is set to sample - Credit: Archant

Campaigners have welcomed a water company’s decision to fund sampling on Suffolk rivers which are being targeted for special bathing status.

Anglian Water will be checking the cleanliness of water in the River Deben at Woodbridge and the River Waveney in Bungay as applications are set to be submitted for designated bathing water status showing the rivers are safer for swimmers.

Data will be collected and reviewed to determine whether any action is needed at treatment works and networks to clean up the rivers.

The action is part of the firm’s Get River Positive initiative, which aims to show that the company is “focusing on creating a flourishing environment and delivering on the expectations of customers, stakeholders and the environment itself to transform river health across the region”.

The River Waveney is also going to be sampled by Anglian Water - Credit: Archant

Ruth Leach, co-founder of campaign group Save the Deben, which is applying for the bathing status, described the funding as ‘great news, but we need more detail,’ adding that she wanted to know where the testing would be taking place and what the samplers are looking for.

In particular, she wanted to know if they would be looking for E.coli bacteria and how they would be testing for it, as the presence of the bacteria could affect the chances of achieving bathing status.

“The news about the sampling is very positive and we have been working collaboratively with Anglian Water as we seek the designated bathing status, but we just need more detail about the sampling,” she said.

The firm said it was committed to ensuring that storm overflows and sewage treatment works do not harm rivers and was aiming to ensure that, by 2030, 90% of the region’s population live less than one hour from a designated bathing spot.

Martha Meek, development manager from the River Waveney Trust, welcomed the support to monitor water quality, adding: “Water companies have a big part to play in the health of our rivers.”

The campaigners need to submit an application for designated status by DEFRA’s deadline of October 31.

If a site is designated, the Environment Agency will develop a bathing water profile and put plans in place to monitor and protect the bathing water.