Bogus callers from fake ‘water board’ on prowl as nights get darker

Anglian Water has warned people to beware of bogus callers from a fictional 'water board' as the nights get darker during winter. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Conmen posing as bogus callers from a fictional “water board” are likely to be on the prowl during the darker winter nights, it has been warned.

As the clocks go back this weekend, Anglian Water said the number of reports of fake callers claiming to help with people’s water supply goes up as winter progresses.

Many of the victims, it says, are vulnerable or elderly householders - with David Hartley, from Anglian Water, adding: “We want all of our customers to feel safe in their own home, which is why it’s important they know what to expect from a genuine Anglian Water employee who may knock on their door.”

He said all Anglian Water workers carry identification, which they are happy for customers to check.

People can call the firm’s freephone number, 03457 145 145, and describe the person at the door for confirmation of whether that individual is genuine.

“If in any doubt, we urge customers to check with us and not be pressured into letting someone into their home,” Mr Hartley said.

“Unfortunately, this time of year we hear of a lot more cases of people targeting vulnerable or elderly customers.

“All too often bogus callers will claim to be from the ‘water board’ – even though this organisation hasn’t existed for over 40 years.”