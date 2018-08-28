Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Anglian Water unveils £800m treatment wetlands investment plan

PUBLISHED: 12:58 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:32 08 November 2018

Anglian Water's wetland treatment works at Ingoldisthorpe in North Norfolk Pic: Matthew Power Photography

Anglian Water's wetland treatment works at Ingoldisthorpe in North Norfolk Pic: Matthew Power Photography

Archant

Treatment wetlands clean water naturally and provide valuable habitat for wildlife, says company.

The Ingoldisthorpe wetland is the first in a number of natural treatment sites planned by Anglian Water Pic: Matthew Power PhotographyThe Ingoldisthorpe wetland is the first in a number of natural treatment sites planned by Anglian Water Pic: Matthew Power Photography

Our region is home to some of the most wonderful wildlife, and at Anglian Water, we want to make sure that their habitats and environments are not only protected, but improved and allowed to thrive in an increasingly harsh global climate.

We already protect important habitats and species at 47 Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) across our region, and as part of our business plan from 2020, our promise is to do even more. We’re proposing £800 million worth of environmental investment as part of our plans. This investment is more than double that of the previous five years and will help to protect and enhance the region’s environment.

This proposed investment still needs to be approved by our industry regulator, Ofwat, as part of our wider business plan which totals £6.5 billion for the whole region between 2020 and 2025.

But the proof is in the pudding. Earlier this year, we unveiled our very first treatment wetland site which signalled the start of our future environmental intentions. If we are successful with our plan, as many as 59 new treatment wetlands could be built in the next few years.

What is a treatment wetland?

A wetland treatment site is a series of interconnected ponds which work as amazing natural habitats with a practical purpose. Primarily as a water company, we’re using them to further clean used but treated water before returning it to the environment. But they have many added benefits, like supporting the lifecycle of a wide range of animals and serving as ecological nurseries for many species.

Our first treatment wetland in west Norfolk has been a huge success so far in aiding the water filtration process and providing a thriving habitat for our wildlife. The site at Ingoldisthorpe is the first of its kind in England to be developed by a water company, and has been created in partnership with the Norfolk Rivers Trust.

The wetland acts a natural filtering process for millions of litres of water a day. Water passes through the wetland and is filtered and cleaned by the plants before being returned to the river. This helps to improve the quality of water being returned to the river even further and does so in a completely natural way.

“It removes the unwanted chemicals naturally, and creates a wildlife-rich environment,” said Chris Gerrard, Anglian Water’s natural catchment and biodiversity manager.

“Ingoldisthorpe is proof that this is a great thing to do. We’re confident that the wetland will work well in other areas too, which is why our business plan contains proposals for more sites like this in the future.”

In addition to removing ammonia and phosphorus, we will be monitoring the wetland to see if it removes nutrients such as nitrates and other substances such as metals and microplastics from the water process.

We’re really keen to get the green light to take our investment forward and roll wetlands out as part of our continued environmental work, which aims to help protect our region’s wonderful environment for generations to come.

Multi-vehicle crash on A14

10:19 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on the A14 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Several drivers were lucky to escape injury as four vehicles collided on the A14 at Claydon.

Size isn’t everything! Town’s ‘small’ Christmas tree divides opinion

4 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Mark Cordell CEO of Our Bury St Edmunds with the controversial Christmas tree Picture: Russell Cook

It is sometimes said that bigger is better - but despite some disquiet over the size of one Suffolk town’s Christmas tree this year, others say it is quality rather than quantity which really matters.

ASICS advert showing people doing star jumps on railway removed after police criticism

13:16 Andrew Papworth
Stock image of a railway track. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A leading sports brand has removed a video advert showing people doing star jumps on a railway track after criticism from the region’s police officers.

If the north wind doth blow Gemma will swap her office for a gritter cab!

11:29 Paul Geater
Gemma Allard is training to qualify as a gritter driver. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Her day-job is telling the world what Suffolk Highways is up to – keeping the county’s roads moving.

£2.2bn for East Anglia’s rail network – but no promises on the main line to London

10:21 Paul Geater
The 30-year-old roof at Liverpool Street will be refurbished. Picture: ADAM PARKER/NETWORK RAIL

Infrastructure company Network Rail has announced £2.2bn investment in East Anglia’s rail routes over the next five years – but there is no commitment yet to major improvements to speed up the main line between the region and London Liverpool Street.

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

09:18 Jessica Hill
Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

The co-owner of a taxi, coach and mini-bus hire company in Ipswich has blamed a tax gripe with HMRC for the company falling into financial meltdown last month.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

09:08 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Opinion Assessing Lambert’s Ipswich Town squad and where he might need help in January

Paul Lambert says his Ipswich Town squad needs help in January. Picture Pagepix

Missing 83-year-old found by river

Missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge has been found Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Multi-vehicle crash on A14

The crash happened on the A14 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Owner of collapsed taxi company JR Travel says ‘every day was a struggle’ as he tried to save his company

Andy Fisk and Ian Tooke who were the joint managing directors at JR Executive Travel.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24