New walking trail explores 'key role' Suffolk played in Anglo-Saxon history
A seven-mile walking trail near Sutton Hoo that explores Suffolk's role at "the heart of East Anglian royal power" has been created.
Walkers will take in Anglo-Saxon history from up to 1,500 years ago after signs were placed along the route near Rendlesham, where East Anglian kings once lived.
The trail has been created by Suffolk County Council’s Archaeological Service (SCCAS) and was made possible by the National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £517,300.
Walkers will be able to download an online guide which will point out historical facts as they make their way along the trail.
The trail begins at Wickham Market railway station in Campsea Ashe, with other stations in the area getting involved in the project by installing information boards retelling Suffolk's Anglo-Saxon history.
The boards have been made possible thanks to support from East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership, the Department for Transport Community Rail Development Fund, Community Rail Network Fund and Greater Anglia.
Faye Minter, senior archaeological officer for SCCAS, said: "I’m really excited that we can share more of our understanding about Anglo-Saxon England and Suffolk, with both locals and visitors, in this new way.
"Suffolk has an amazing Anglo-Saxon past, and in particular this area of south-east Suffolk. It was at the heart of East Anglian royal power over 1,500 years ago, with Rendlesham at its centre.
"With Ipswich having been an internationally important Anglo-Saxon port and town, you can start to understand how this region played a key role in our country’s history."
Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, added: "We know that our physical and mental wellbeing benefit greatly from being outdoors and being in touch with nature.
"As the weather starts to improve, and we are able to travel in accordance with government guidelines, getting outside for a walk is a really positive thing to do.
"This new ‘In the footsteps of Kings’ trail in the peaceful Deben Valley countryside offers these benefits perfectly, as well as a unique and immersive experience exploring the local history.
"It is a great addition to the Discover Suffolk series, and available in time for the virtual Suffolk Walking Festival which begins on May 22."