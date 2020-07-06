E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Animal Health Trust to close, board confirms

PUBLISHED: 08:39 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 06 July 2020

Suffolk-based charity the Animal Health Trust is to close, its board has confirmed Picture: AHT

Suffolk-based charity the Animal Health Trust is to close, its board has confirmed Picture: AHT

Archant

An independent Suffolk charity with close ties to the Royal Family is to close, its board of trustees has announced.

The Queen served as the charity's patron until 2016 Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe Queen served as the charity's patron until 2016 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The Animal Health Trust (AHT), based in Kentford, announced its closure last week – blaming a lack of funding.

The charity ceased services from March 24 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, although has since confirmed it will no longer operate as the struggle to secure funding continued.

In a statement, a charity spokesman said: “It is with deep regret that today we have announced to our colleagues that the Animal Health Trust’s board of trustees have concluded that the trust needs to close and next week will formally begin the process to wind-up the AHT.

“The decision to cease operations has been reached after several months of trying to secure funding. Although substantial progress was made, the charity has been unable to secure the significant funds it needs to have a long-term viable future.”

The spokesman added further announcements will be made in due course.

Founded in 1942, the charity provides care to sick and injured dogs, cats and horses. It was awarded a Royal Charter in 1963.

The Queen had served as the charity’s patron from 1959 until 2016, while Princess Anne has been its president since 1991 and has visited its Suffolk headquarters on numerous occasions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Animal Health Trust to close, board confirms

Suffolk-based charity the Animal Health Trust is to close, its board has confirmed Picture: AHT

‘Ipswich Hospital has deteriorated since Colchester merger’

Ipswich Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Radioactive discharges from Sizewell C under the microscope

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF Energy