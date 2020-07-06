Animal Health Trust to close, board confirms

An independent Suffolk charity with close ties to the Royal Family is to close, its board of trustees has announced.

The Animal Health Trust (AHT), based in Kentford, announced its closure last week – blaming a lack of funding.

The charity ceased services from March 24 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, although has since confirmed it will no longer operate as the struggle to secure funding continued.

In a statement, a charity spokesman said: “It is with deep regret that today we have announced to our colleagues that the Animal Health Trust’s board of trustees have concluded that the trust needs to close and next week will formally begin the process to wind-up the AHT.

“The decision to cease operations has been reached after several months of trying to secure funding. Although substantial progress was made, the charity has been unable to secure the significant funds it needs to have a long-term viable future.”

The spokesman added further announcements will be made in due course.

Founded in 1942, the charity provides care to sick and injured dogs, cats and horses. It was awarded a Royal Charter in 1963.

The Queen had served as the charity’s patron from 1959 until 2016, while Princess Anne has been its president since 1991 and has visited its Suffolk headquarters on numerous occasions.