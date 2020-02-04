E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Blooming great! Animal charity to star at Chelsea Flower Show

PUBLISHED: 11:30 04 February 2020

The design for the Animal Health Trust garden at this year's Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: SAM OVENS

The design for the Animal Health Trust garden at this year's Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: SAM OVENS

Sam Ovens

A Suffolk animal charity has teamed up with an award-winning designer to create a stand for this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

Award-winning garden designer Sam Ovens. Picture: SEASALT CORNWALLAward-winning garden designer Sam Ovens. Picture: SEASALT CORNWALL

The Newmarket-based Animal Health Trust (AHT) is working with Sam Ovens to create a show garden in the main avenue at the Royal Horticultural Society showpiece event in the grounds of the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

The garden design is inspired by the double helix structure of a DNA molecule, representing the scientific research the AHT undertakes to identify, prevent and cure diseases affecting dogs, cats and horses around the world.

The ribbon-like structure will develop behind a veil of trees and will feature all the main elements of the garden including a boardwalk, arch, pavilion and bench.

The garden is also part of the AHT's Cures4Paws Campaign, which aims to raise awareness of work it is doing to help dogs affected by cancer, epilepsy or blindness.

Dame Margaret Barbour and The Barbour Foundation helped the AHT in creating the garden.

You may also want to watch:

Kevin Clements, director of fundraising and marketing at the AHT, said: "We are delighted the Animal Health Trust Garden will feature at the 2020 RHS Chelsea Flower Show and want to express our thanks to Dame Margaret Barbour and the Barbour Foundation for their generous support to fund the garden.

"Our presence at the show will provide an invaluable opportunity for us to engage with both new and existing supporters, as well as to showcase the vital work we do."

HRH the Princess Royal is president of the charity and opened its new head office building last year.

The AHT garden will mark Cornwall-based Sam Ovens' return to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Main Avenue.

Based in Cornwall, his awards include a gold medal at the Royal Chatsworth Flower Show in 2017.

He said: "The design of the Animal Health Trust Garden has been inspired by the DNA molecule - a double helix - and represents the scientific research that is at the heart of everything that the charity does.

"My aim is to create a space that is informal and natural and which is timeless but with personality. Having had a break from Show Gardens over the past few years, returning to work with such a worthy cause just felt completely right."

The show runs from May 18-22.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters remove roof to tackle outbuilding blaze near chip shop

A photo showing the damage caused by the fire in Newmarket. Picture: MATT SADLER

Mike Bacon: Never mind ‘do your job’ – Ipswich fans deserve a medal after some of the dross they’ve had to put up with!

Town players and fans in disbelief after Peterborough's second goal. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Bank staff stop elderly couple losing £6,000 to rogue traders

TSB bank staff stopped an elderly couple from losing thousands of pounds to rogue traders Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk trio of Sullivan, Vinton and Dover all win at Anglian Schools event

The start of the senior boys' race, at the Anglian Schools Championships. Picture: ALISTAIR DICK

Suffolk scaffolder in Love Island ‘keeping cards close to his chest’

Ched Uzor entered the Love Island villa in last night's episode. Picture: ITV Plc/Anika Molnar
Drive 24