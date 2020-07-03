An ‘amazing’ number of homes sign up to animal trail

A tiger at the Nowton estate zoo trail PICTURE: Andy Abbott Archant

Nearly 60 homes will be showing off their animal-themed displays as part of a trail on Bury St Edmunds’ Moreton Hall estate this weekend.

The animal adventures trail, organised by Michelle Frost, has 56 houses taking part with creations of zoo, farm, film and storybook creatures.

It is taking place on both Saturday and Sunday, July 4 and 5, from 11am to 5pm.

A map is available on the Moreton Hall Voice Facebook page and the ‘Moreton Hall Animal Adventures Trail’ page on Facebook.

Everyone who walks around the estate is advised to adhere to all social distancing measures at all times.

Ms Frost said it was “amazing” so many homes had registered and wanted to thank everyone for getting their “wonderful displays ready”.

In May, there was a successful zoo trail on the town’s Nowton estate that transported visitors to different continents.