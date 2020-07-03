E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

An ‘amazing’ number of homes sign up to animal trail

PUBLISHED: 20:00 03 July 2020

A tiger at the Nowton estate zoo trail PICTURE: Andy Abbott

A tiger at the Nowton estate zoo trail PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Archant

Nearly 60 homes will be showing off their animal-themed displays as part of a trail on Bury St Edmunds’ Moreton Hall estate this weekend.

The animal adventures trail, organised by Michelle Frost, has 56 houses taking part with creations of zoo, farm, film and storybook creatures.

MORE: Zoo trail organiser is ‘blown away’ by event’s success

It is taking place on both Saturday and Sunday, July 4 and 5, from 11am to 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

A map is available on the Moreton Hall Voice Facebook page and the ‘Moreton Hall Animal Adventures Trail’ page on Facebook.

Everyone who walks around the estate is advised to adhere to all social distancing measures at all times.

Ms Frost said it was “amazing” so many homes had registered and wanted to thank everyone for getting their “wonderful displays ready”.

In May, there was a successful zoo trail on the town’s Nowton estate that transported visitors to different continents.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cuckoo’d addict ‘made to eat dog food and lick boots of drug dealers’

Police raided a property as part of a crackdown on county lines activity Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Revealed: Suffolk had 1,000 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

The government data for daily confirmed cases, as of Thursday (July 2), now contains pillar 2 data from drive-through testing centres Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

An ‘amazing’ number of homes sign up to animal trail

A tiger at the Nowton estate zoo trail PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Where can you canoe in Suffolk?

An excursion on Suffolk's waterways can prove to be the ultimate family fun day out Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Concerns of business owners as pubs, restaurants and cafes prepare to open their doors

The Gainsborough Pub on King Street in Sudbury. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS