Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?
From the confident to those that need a caring and patient home environment these rescue animals are in search of their forever home.
Dogs, rabbits, cats, ferrets and more have been brought into the RSPCA Ipswich and East Suffolk team who have shared the loving personalities of some of the current furry occupants.
From mischievous Aurora to super friendly Sprocket, the branch is determined to find these loving animals a new home.
Cody
Cody or "curious Cody" as he is called by members of staff at the branch is still looking for his forever home.
He was transferred to the branch from another RSPCA centre on behaviour grounds.
He is looking for experienced adopters who would enjoy continuing his ongoing reward based training.
Cody would best suit a quiet, low populated area where there are fewer passing vehicles, people and dogs.
Breed: Poodle Crossbreed
Gender: Male
Size: Small
Living with other animals: Cannot live with another dog, cannot live with a cat, and cannot live with small animals
Family Situation: Adult home only
Experienced Required: Experienced home required
Sprocket
Sprocket was placed in the care of the RSPCA after her previous owner died.
She is described as "super friendly" and is well known for being the loudest cat the centre has ever cared for.
Sadly, blood tests showed that Sprocket has hyperthyroidism so she is currently on medication to help with this which she is more than happy to have in her meals.
The branch says it will help with the funding towards this medication.
Breed: Domestic short-haired
Gender: Female
Age: Senior
Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat
Family Situation: May live with older children (8+ years)
Kiki
Kiki is a confident cat who was brought to the centre due to a change in circumstances for her previous owner.
The domestic short hair cat can entertain herself and enjoys a small fuss on her terms but has no trouble in letting you know when she's had enough with a warning nip.
She's looking for a home where she is the only animal as she has no experience living with other animals.
Breed: Domestic short-haired
Gender: Female
Age: Adult
Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat
Family Situation: May live with teenage children (13+ years)
Hector
Hector was placed into the care of the RSPCA after his previous owner could no longer care for him.
He has been described as "sweet natured" and a "very sensitive soul" and is looking for a calm and quiet environment to move into.
Hector loves his chin being rubbed and loves sitting on a soft blanket watching the world go by.
Breed: Domestic short-haired
Gender: Male
Age: Senior
Living with other animals: Cannot live with a dog and cannot live with another cat
Family Situation: May live with teenage children (13+ years)
Thelma and Louise
The pair came into the care of the branch after they were removed from a property after an inspection.
Due to a lack of socialisation the two are very nervous around people and are looking to go to a quiet home, with understanding owners who can slowly gain their trust.
Staff at the branch have described the pair as the "absolute best of friends" so will need to go to their new home together.
Gender: Female
Age: 1 Year
Breed: Dutch Cross
Iris and Bronagh
The two rabbits were also brought into the care of the RSPCA after they were removed from a property by an inspector.
Due to a poor start in life, they can be a little bit nervous around people.
Iris and Bronagh are a happily bonded pair so will need to go off to their new forever home together.
Gender: Female
Age: Iris - 3 Years/Bronagh - 2 Years
Breed: Rex
Midge, Dinky and Piccolo
This "tremendous trio" were brought into the care of the branch after they removed from a multi-animal household.
They have all come on leaps and bounds since they first arrived at the shelter and will happily take lots of treats from your hands.
They have recently become much more comfortable with being held and handled since being in our care and will make such lovely additions to the right family.
Gender: Female
Species: Mouse
Arnold and Aurora
Arnold and Aurora have recently been paired up and are now on the search for their forever home.
Arnold is the lazier ferret of the pair, and Aurora is always getting up to lots of mischief.
They are both very well handled, and love being in the company of their human friends.
Aurora is not too much of a fan of female ferrets, so the pair would not be able to live with any other female ferrets.
Gender: Male & Female