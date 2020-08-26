Can you help find this missing 74-year-old?
PUBLISHED: 13:12 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 26 August 2020
Officers are concerned for the welfare of a 74-year-old woman who went missing from her Mildenhall home.
Anne Hutchinson was reported missing to police on Monday, August 24 shortly before 9.45pm.
She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and with grey hair.
She also wears glasses.
The police have advised that Anne has links to Lincolnshire, Kent and Cambridgeshire.
Officers are concerned for Anne’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen her, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101.
