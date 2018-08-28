Spellbinding book night brings Hogwarts to life for Suffolk students

Budding young wizards enjoyed an evening of mystery and magic at Saxmundham Free School’s annual Harry Potter book night.

On Tuesday, January 29, pupils from primary schools across Suffolk gathered at the Saxmundham Free School library for a range of enchanted Harry Potter themed activities, such as designing potions, decorating bookmarks and creating new fantastic beasts.

The event was hosted by Saxmundham Free School students who also joined in a round of Wizard Chess.

David Lees, Headteacher at Saxmundham Free School, said: “We were thrilled to welcome so many local primary school pupils for our wonderful Harry Potter book night. Thank you to the students and teachers for their hard work in transforming the school library into the magical world of Hogwarts.

“Fun activities like this are a great way for young pupils to experience life at secondary school and make friends with older students, so we’re glad everyone had a brilliant time.”