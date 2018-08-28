Dick Whittington comes to Stowmarket for annual panto

Dick Whittington and his trusty cat Tommy will be arriving in Stowmarket for the annual Christmas pantomime at the Regal Theatre.

Performed by Stowmarket Operatic and Dramatic Society (SODS), Dick Whittington is an energetic script written and directed by the society’s Meryl Bunce.

Dick Whittington is packed with foot-tapping songs, colourful characters and zany comedy as Dick (played by Lauren Bunce) and Tommy (Sammy Finn) head to London with encouragement from Fairy Bow and her Fairy Belles.

In the city, they meet Alderman and Alice Fitzwarren, Sarah the Cook and Idle Jack, and the adventures begin. King Rat (Louis Warner) with his Ratpack and gangster mini-rats seem intent to ruin their plans.

Dick Whittington runs for seven shows from Tuesday, December 4, to Sunday, December 9, with a 7.30pm start from Tuesday to Friday and noon and 5pm performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets (£14/Concessions £12, with Tuesday/Wednesday tickets £10) are on sale now from the Regal Theatre box office; 01449 612825 or www.regalstowmarket.co.uk

For more information, visit www.stowmarketoperatic.org.uk