Gallery

Outstanding achievements of ‘innovative and exceptional’ businesses across Waveney are honoured

All the winners in the annual Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft & Waveney Business Awards line up for a group photo. Pictures: Ferini Media Ferini Media

Outstanding individual and group achievements of businesses across Waveney were honoured at a glittering awards ceremony.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Suffolk Chamber in Lowestoft & Waveney Business Awards logo. Picture: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney The Suffolk Chamber in Lowestoft & Waveney Business Awards logo. Picture: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney

An evening of celebration was marked as the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney 11th anniversary gala business awards were hailed a success.

A total of 14 awards were presented as the sold out awards ceremony was held at Ivy House Country Hotel in Oulton Broad on November 9.

Geoff Maddison of Archant presenting Eileen White of East Anglia Cleaning Services the Recognition of Lifetime Achievement Award. Pictures: Ferini Media Geoff Maddison of Archant presenting Eileen White of East Anglia Cleaning Services the Recognition of Lifetime Achievement Award. Pictures: Ferini Media

The event saw 190 local business representatives and special guests enjoying a three course meal with entertainment from soul vocalist Doug Brown of Quirk Bespoke Events, before compere Chris Bailey started the ceremony.

Eileen White, of East Anglia Cleaning Services, was given the Lifetime Achievement award recognition, sponsored by Archant, for her success and dedication to her business.

Lucy Fennell and Adrian Parton MBE of Ivy House Country Hotel presenting Sarah Morris of Blush Beauty by Sarah the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media Lucy Fennell and Adrian Parton MBE of Ivy House Country Hotel presenting Sarah Morris of Blush Beauty by Sarah the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media

Julian Knights, of Radical Waste Group and B&B Skip Hire, scooped the prestigious Business Person of the Year award.

The evening, which also marked the culmination of the East Suffolk Business Festival, ended with PCE Automation not only scooping the Growing Business Award but they were also recognised as Business of the Year 2018.

Ben Hathway and Jo Kerridge of Kier Group presenting Sara Dudley of Total Balance Wellbeing Centre the Family Business of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media Ben Hathway and Jo Kerridge of Kier Group presenting Sara Dudley of Total Balance Wellbeing Centre the Family Business of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media

PCE Automation managing director James Cook said: “It goes without saying that we are absolutely delighted to have scooped the Growing Business Award.

“To have also won the Business of Year Award is a tremendous honour considering the exceptional quality of our fellow finalists. We are incredibly thankful to the award sponsors and to the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce for a great evening.

James Shipp and Melanie Wright of Lovewell Blake presenting Donna Wood of Donnatella's the Most Promising New Business Award Pictures: Ferini Media James Shipp and Melanie Wright of Lovewell Blake presenting Donna Wood of Donnatella's the Most Promising New Business Award Pictures: Ferini Media

“The biggest thanks must go to our terrific team, who make it all possible, with their passion for engineering and achievement of excellence.”

Other awards handed out on the night included Apprentice/Trainee of the Year and Community Pride Award.

Amie Mullen and Dan Poitras of Lowestoft Vision presenting Robbie Hall and Alison Hall of Coastline Carpets with the Excellence in Customer Service 1-10 employees Award Pictures: Ferini Media Amie Mullen and Dan Poitras of Lowestoft Vision presenting Robbie Hall and Alison Hall of Coastline Carpets with the Excellence in Customer Service 1-10 employees Award Pictures: Ferini Media

Jules Shorrock, chairman of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney, said: “Our awards allow us to come together to celebrate and recognise the entrepreneurialism and excellence within our county and in particular here in Lowestoft and Waveney.

“Yet again, the businesses who join us in sponsoring our awards see the value in being part of this amazing celebration and this itself helps build local connections and partnerships.”

Phil Aves of Lowestoft Rising presenting Julian Knights of Radical Waste Group and B&B Skip Hire Ltd with the Business Person of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media Phil Aves of Lowestoft Rising presenting Julian Knights of Radical Waste Group and B&B Skip Hire Ltd with the Business Person of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media

Reaction

Richard Musgrove of ABP presenting Steve Mortlock, James Cook MD, David Nolloth and David Cullen of PCE Automation with the Growing Business of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media Richard Musgrove of ABP presenting Steve Mortlock, James Cook MD, David Nolloth and David Cullen of PCE Automation with the Growing Business of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media

Jules Shorrock, chairman of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney, said: “It is truly magnificent to see our business awards celebrating its 11th year, with so many businesses showcasing their skills, talent and success.

Peter Aldous MP for Waveney presenting Josh Creamer of M&H Plastics the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media Peter Aldous MP for Waveney presenting Josh Creamer of M&H Plastics the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media

“We thank all businesses that have taken part and congratulations to everyone and we look forward to a prosperous 2019.”

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, added: “It is wonderful to celebrate all the innovative and exceptional businesses in Lowestoft and Waveney.

Sarah Morris of Pleasurewood Hills presenting Rob Fawcett and Gary Pembroke of Access Community Trust with the Enterprise in Education Award Pictures: Ferini Media Sarah Morris of Pleasurewood Hills presenting Rob Fawcett and Gary Pembroke of Access Community Trust with the Enterprise in Education Award Pictures: Ferini Media

“Often our county is renowned for not shouting about how great we are, but we need to buck that trend, and our awards allow us to do just that.

“They are a great platform to showcase the entrepreneurialism, diversity and sheer energy that courses through the business community in this part of the county and country.

Bob Freestone of Waveney Norse presenting Steven Andrews and Luke Minns of A.S.A.P. Supplies with the Excellence in Customer Service 11+ Employees Award Pictures: Ferini Media Bob Freestone of Waveney Norse presenting Steven Andrews and Luke Minns of A.S.A.P. Supplies with the Excellence in Customer Service 11+ Employees Award Pictures: Ferini Media

“Every year there are more entries and more difficult decisions for the judges to make and this being our 11th year clearly sees our awards more popular than ever, celebrating all that makes business in Suffolk, and especially in Lowestoft and Waveney, so special and so successful!”

Cllr Michael Ladd and Paul Wood of Waveney District Council presenting Steve Mortlock, David Nolloth, James Cook MD and David Cullen of PCE Automation with the Business of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media Cllr Michael Ladd and Paul Wood of Waveney District Council presenting Steve Mortlock, David Nolloth, James Cook MD and David Cullen of PCE Automation with the Business of the Year Award Pictures: Ferini Media

Winners and highly commended finalists

Tina Ellis and Victoria Beck of East Coast College presenting Emma Ratzer and Anna Croft of Access Community Trust with the Commitment to Skills and Staff Development Award Pictures: Ferini Media Tina Ellis and Victoria Beck of East Coast College presenting Emma Ratzer and Anna Croft of Access Community Trust with the Commitment to Skills and Staff Development Award Pictures: Ferini Media

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award (sponsored by Waveney MP Peter Aldous)

Winner: Josh Creamer, M&H Plastics

Martin Rolf of Roundhouse presenting Donna Taylor and Andy Wilson-Sutter of Sentinel Leisure Trust with the Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Award Pictures: Ferini Media Martin Rolf of Roundhouse presenting Donna Taylor and Andy Wilson-Sutter of Sentinel Leisure Trust with the Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Award Pictures: Ferini Media

Highly Commended: Jesse Fox, Access Community Trust

Tom McGarry of EDF Energy presenting Michaela Hobbs of the Pakefield Postcard Auction with the Community Pride Award Pictures: Ferini Media Tom McGarry of EDF Energy presenting Michaela Hobbs of the Pakefield Postcard Auction with the Community Pride Award Pictures: Ferini Media

Business of the Year Award (sponsored by Waveney District Council)

Winner: PCE Automation

Highly Commended: Radical Waste Group and B&B Skip Hire

Business Person of the Year Award (sponsored by Lowestoft Rising)

Winner: Julian Knights, Radical Waste Group and B&B Skip Hire

Highly Commended: Sara Dudley, Total Balance Wellbeing Centre

Commitment to Skills & Staff Development Award (sponsored by East Coast College)

Winner: Access Community Trust

Highly Commended: East Coast Recovery

Community Pride Award (sponsored by EDF Energy)

Winner: Pakefield Postcard Auction

Highly Commended: The Seagull Theatre

Enterprise in Education Award (sponsored by Pleasurewood Hills Family Theme Park)

Winner: Access Community Trust

Highly Commended: Sir John Leman High School

Excellence in Customer Service Award (1-10) (sponsored by Lowestoft Vision)

Winner: Coastline Carpets

Highly Commended: The Beauty Lounge

Excellence in Customer Service Award (11 +) (sponsored by Waveney Norse)

Winner: ASAP Supplies

Highly Commended: CSSCloud Ltd

Family Business of the Year Award (sponsored by Kier Group)

Winner: Total Balance Wellbeing Centre

Highly Commended: The Beauty Lounge

Growing Business Award (sponsored by Associated British Ports Lowestoft)

Winner: PCE Automation

Highly Commended: Sentinel Leisure Trust

Local Tourism / Hospitality / Leisure Award (sponsored by Roundhouse Ltd)

Winner: Sentinel Leisure Trust

Highly Commended: Suffolk Wildlife Trust

Most Promising New Business Award (sponsored by Lovewell Blake)

Winner: Donnatella’s

Highly Commended: Blush Beauty by Sarah

Recognition of Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Archant)

Recognised: Eileen White, East Anglia Cleaning Services

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (sponsored by Ivy House Country Hotel)

Winner: Sarah Morris, Blush Beauty by Sarah

Highly Commended: James Bligh, Bear Credit (Asset Finance)

If you would like to be involved in the business awards next year, then please contact Michelle Gardner, senior events co-ordinator at michelle@suffolkchamber.co.uk